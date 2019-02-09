TWIN FALLS — Residents of the Magic Valley are invited to attend a severe weather spotter training workshop co-sponsored by Twin Falls County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
The training session is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the KMVT Community Room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd., Twin Falls. It will last about 1 1/2 hours.
If you are a current weather spotter, weather enthusiast, firefighter, law enforcement specialist, land management employee, emergency services technician, transportation operator or outdoor recreationalist, this workshop is for you. Training will include a review of recent severe weather experienced by residents of the Magic Valley, definitions and climatology of severe weather, training on cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards, safety tips and weather reporting procedures.
Across the Magic Valley, more than 100 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers provide valuable information which is fundamental in helping the weather service protect lives and property. Forecasts are often based on observer data, and even warnings for severe weather have been issued based on information received from trained volunteer spotters, cooperative observers and/or relayed by a HAM operator.
For more information about the spotter program, call Jay at 208-334-9861 or Jackie at 208-736-4234 or go to weather.gov/boise or nws.noaa.gov/om/severeweather/index.shtml.
This spotter training is being conducted as part of a senior project by Zachary Neudorff, which is to make his school, Xavier Charter School, a storm-ready school and weather-ready ambassador for the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.