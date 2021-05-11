Residents gather for Back the Blue event in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Residents gathered in City Park Tuesday night to show their support for law enforcement at a Back the Blue event.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson — who used to work in law enforcement — helped organize the area's first iteration of this event last year at a time when police departments around the country were under heavy scrutiny and protest following the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minnesota police officer.

Multiple speakers at the event on Tuesday thanked the crowd for their continued support for law enforcement amid this national tension, including city Police Chief Craig Kingsbury.

"We know that nationally, there are police departments that don't have this kind of support from their community and we realize we are lucky and blessed to get that here," Kingsbury said.

Similarly, Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills — who drove to Twin Falls from Boise to attend the event — told the crowd about a conference call he recently had with colleagues from departments in other states. His counterparts spoke of the challenges they were facing amid the national scrutiny and calls for their departments to be defunded.

"I hung up that phone and I was thankful that I live in Idaho," Wills said.