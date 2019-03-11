TWIN FALLS — Every spring and summer, two of the city’s parks welcome more than 100,000 vehicles. And the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for maintaining the steep roads and parking lots to accommodate them.
The city began charging a $1 vehicle fee in 1980 to help cover the cost of maintaining the parks. The fee was raised to $2 per vehicle in 1990 and to $3 per vehicle in 1998. No increase has taken place in 20 years.
Now, the Parks and Recreation Department wants to raise the fee to $5 in order to save up for major park renovations as well as to allow visitors to pay with credit card. Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed fee increase during a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Monday.
Twin Falls collects vehicle fees at the tollbooth typically between April and September, the peak season for visitors at Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake parks. The fees help pay for park maintenance and capital projects on the 415 acres that make up Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake parks.
City staff anticipate a fee increase from $3 to $5 could raise gross revenue each year by $158,000. For the first year, the city would spend $10,000 of that to upgrade to a system that could take credit cards at the parks’ tollbooth.
The city is required to hold a public hearing for any fee increase that’s more than 5 percent. As proposed, the fee increase would not affect the cost of a $25 season pass, a $30 coupon book or a $20 bus fee. The parks will also remain free to enter for anyone who chooses to walk or bike into them.
The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The public hearing is scheduled to begin no earlier than 6 p.m.
Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Hear a proclamation declaring March 2019 as March for Meals Month in the city of Twin Falls.
- Hear a proclamation declaring March 10-16 as Girl Scout Week in the city of Twin Falls.
- Hear a presentation for retiring Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Gerardo “Tato” Munoz.
- Recognize the achievements of firefighter Austin Sharp, who has successfully completed his Twin Falls Fire Department Firefighter II certification.
- Recognize five new Twin Falls Fire Department firefighters who have completed the TFFD Academy graduation. The department will also recognize two firefighters who were hired in 2018 and are still in their introductory year. All of them will take their firefighter oath and be pinned with their badges.
- Receive a presentation of the City of Twin Falls’ 2018 audited financial statements.
- Consider a request to adopt Ordinance 2019-002 to approve a zoning title amendment to repeal and replace City Code 10-11-19 Floodplain Regulations (A through E).
- Consider adopting Ordinance 2019-003 to vacate an undeveloped portion of Washington Street South right of way located at the southwest corner of Washington Street South and South Park Avenue West, courtesy of the Twin Falls city engineering department.
- Consider a request for reconsideration of the Twin Falls City Council’s Feb. 11 decision affirming the Improvement Reimbursement Commission’s decision to approve Gerald Marten’s application for reimbursement.
