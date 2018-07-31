TWIN FALLS — For the third week in a row, residents came to ask the City Council to take a stance against separating families at the U.S. border.
The Council earlier this month voted 5-2 against a resolution to denounce the separation of children from families under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. President Donald Trump ended the practice of family separation with an executive order June 20, but not all families have been reunited.
Councilmen Greg Lanting and Chris Talkington have voiced support for a resolution. The other five Council members, however, were hesitant to get involved in national policies and instead encouraged residents to talk to their representatives.
On Monday, several residents shamed the Council for its refusal to take a stand.
“It is your job to represent everyone in our community – not just your base,” said Liyah Babayan, who initially brought the resolution to Council.
Linda Sturman, co-founder of the Southern Idaho Progressive Coalition, said that in turning down the resolution, the Council denied giving the separated children Twin Falls’ voice in the national discussion.
“I’m disappointed in the City Council because all we’re asking you is for words,” she said. “We’re not asking you to take a political stand – we’re asking you to take a moral stand.”
The Council did not respond to the public comments.
Not everyone who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting disagreed with the Council’s actions. Resident Lucy Wills told the Council members they were doing an outstanding job and had high moral standards, and “illegal immigration is just that – illegal.”
Wills also asked the Council to consider moving general public comment only to the end of the meetings so people such as herself, who were there for a particular agenda item, could do their business done first. At the end of the meeting, Mayor Shawn Barigar said he would suggest city staff consider changing that in future agendas.
Vice Mayor Nikki Boyd said it was discouraging to see residents come to the meetings only to address the Council first, and then leaving immediately.
Kudos to the Twin Falls City Council... again, for refraining to show support for the criminal activity of entering the United States illegally, and it's consequences. Your resolve in supporting local, State, and National laws is an ethical and moral example to all.
I agree with you,I also support the city council in their actions in not supporting the resolution of illegal actions.
