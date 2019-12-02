TWIN FALLS — An apartment resident was able to control a fire that started from a discarded cigarette Saturday night, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.
Fire crews were called to the Saratoga Apartments, near Caswell Avenue and Wendell Street, south of Robert Stuart Middle School, at 9 p.m., the department said in a Monday statement.
When firefighters arrived, the apartment occupant led them to an upstairs balcony where there was still a small fire.
“The occupant had used several fire extinguishers prior to our arrival, which she learned to use at one of our Fire Department community training events,” Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks said.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire crews extinguished the remaining fire and searched the building for damage. Of the eight apartments in the building, only one was damaged, the department said.
Three fire engines responded to the call.
With Christmas and the holidays approaching, the Twin Falls Fire Department said it would like to remind residents to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, equip homes with fire extinguishers and make sure people know how to use them, and remind youth about fire danger and how to respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.