Apartment fire

A resident was able to keep a fire from spreading to other units at the Saratoga Apartments Saturday night.

 COURTESY TWIN FALLS FIRE DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — An apartment resident was able to control a fire that started from a discarded cigarette Saturday night, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called to the Saratoga Apartments, near Caswell Avenue and Wendell Street, south of Robert Stuart Middle School, at 9 p.m., the department said in a Monday statement.

When firefighters arrived, the apartment occupant led them to an upstairs balcony where there was still a small fire.

“The occupant had used several fire extinguishers prior to our arrival, which she learned to use at one of our Fire Department community training events,” Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks said.

Fire crews extinguished the remaining fire and searched the building for damage. Of the eight apartments in the building, only one was damaged, the department said.

Three fire engines responded to the call.

With Christmas and the holidays approaching, the Twin Falls Fire Department said it would like to remind residents to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, equip homes with fire extinguishers and make sure people know how to use them, and remind youth about fire danger and how to respond.

