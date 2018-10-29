TWIN FALLS — A concerned citizen wants to share his idea for improving the road leading to Shoshone Falls Park.
The City Council on Monday will listen to a presentation by Rick Thompson on “potential improvements to Shoshone Falls/Dierkes Lake.”
“It’s a citizen coming forward with an idea of how to realign the road to get rid of the sharp turn,” Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said.
Davis clarified that the department is not endorsing the plan, and was surprised when it showed up on the Council agenda. Thompson has been a seasonal employee with the department and this summer was working down at Shoshone Falls Park, Davis said.
The Parks and Recreation Department has mulled over ideas for how to improve the road, but discussions are still preliminary. The problem, Davis said, is the department doesn’t have a lot of money for improving the road.
“The road is deteriorating and it’s not on a schedule to get repaired like all the other roads in town because it’s in a park,” Davis said.
The Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall Council Chambers, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Recognize Building Inspector/Plans Examiner Kortnie Kent for her ICC certifications
- Receive an update on the current state of the recycling program and market
- Consider repealing Employee Resolution No. 1897 and authorizing implementation of an employee handbook
- Conduct a public hearing for a request for a zoning title amendment and repeal and replace City Code 10-11-19 Floodplain Regulations
- Adjourn into executive session for the purposes of considering the evaluation, discipline or disciplining of — or to hear complaints or charges brought against — a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent
