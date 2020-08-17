Research shows air pollution — like Idaho’s wildfire smoke — can make COVID-19 worse

Though there’s not yet research on the phenomenon, Goltry and Montrose said it’s probable that the reverse situation would also hold true: People whose lungs have already been weakened by a coronavirus infection are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of wildfire smoke that may not have otherwise bothered them.

Do coronavirus-preventative face masks work against smoke?

Coronavirus and wildfire smoke may wreak similar havoc on the lungs, but what works to ward off one doesn’t necessarily work for the other. The cloth or surgical face masks that have become widespread — and, in Boise and Ada County, mandatory while in public — are effective in trapping respiratory droplets exhaled by the wearer that could spread coronavirus. However, those masks are not effective at filtering out the tiny, harmful particles in wildfire smoke.

“There’s pretty minimal protection (from wildfire smoke) from just kind of the basic cloth mask or the kind of surgical masks with single straps,” said Willming, the IDHW toxicologist. “The best filtration is coming from an N95 mask, and since COVID, we really want to be conscious that those masks are still really important for health care providers and frontline workers, so we’re not really encouraging people to run out and purchase those masks.”