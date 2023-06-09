Multiple free sessions on how to safely operate an off-highway vehicle are taking place this weekend at Magic Mountain Ski Area.

The 12th annual Magic Mountain OHV Safety Fair starts Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

State law requires OHV operators under the age of 16 to complete one of the Idaho Department Parks and Recreation’s courses before riding on a U.S. Forest Service road, Rich Gummersal, OHV education coordinator said.

Operating either a motorbike, ATV or UTV can be tricky, and course instructors will teach children and adults rules of the road and how to operate the vehicle safely.

Throttle control and the proper way to manage weight on the vehicle is vital to prevent crashes, Gummersal said.

Sign up for the course at www.reced.idaho.gov, and participants will meet at the IDPR trailer at the Magic Mountain parking lot. Participants need to provide an OHV with either a 2023 or 2024 sticker and proper attire. Children need to bring a parent or guardian.

Gummersal noted that more adults have been taking the course, now that both Utah and Oregon require all riders to take the course. If someone is unable to attend this weekend, classes are scheduled throughout the summer at various locations.