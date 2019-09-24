TWIN FALLS — The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is seeking Korean War veterans to honor with the Ambassador for Peace Medal. The medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to the American men and women who served in the Korean War.
To be eligible, the veteran must have served in Korea from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. The medals may be awarded posthumously to the next of kin, such as a spouse or descendants of a deceased veteran.
For more information or to apply, email Mitzi Cheldelin at Mitzi.cheldelin@veterans.idaho.gov.
