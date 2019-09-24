{{featured_button_text}}
Veteran Memorials

Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is seeking Korean War veterans to honor with the Ambassador for Peace Medal. The medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to the American men and women who served in the Korean War.

To be eligible, the veteran must have served in Korea from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. The medals may be awarded posthumously to the next of kin, such as a spouse or descendants of a deceased veteran.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information or to apply, email Mitzi Cheldelin at Mitzi.cheldelin@veterans.idaho.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments