Reptile Revue arouses curiosities

The Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho holds their Reptile Revue every first and third Tuesdays of the month throughout the year. The event allows folks to come learn about different reptiles and how they are unique.

Dan Taylor, who is in charge of the event, said they get anywhere from 50 to 100 visitors each time they hold the event.

“We are trying to give a positive experience with the reptiles,” Taylor said. “People misunderstand them and don’t have the opportunity to find out any different.”