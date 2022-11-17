Reptile Revue arouses curiosities

Mary Unger shares a laugh while an albino reticulated python explores its surroundings during a Reptile Revue event held Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Herrett Center for Arts & Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
James Frampton, 8, poses with a snake for a photo during a Reptile Revue event held Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Herrett Center for Arts & Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A multicolored kingsnake explores during a Reptile Revue event held Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Herrett Center for Arts & Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
The Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho holds their Reptile Revue every first and third Tuesdays of the month throughout the year. The event allows folks to come learn about different reptiles and how they are unique.
Dan Taylor, who is in charge of the event, said they get anywhere from 50 to 100 visitors each time they hold the event.
“We are trying to give a positive experience with the reptiles,” Taylor said. “People misunderstand them and don’t have the opportunity to find out any different.”
Mary Unger shares a laugh while an albino reticulated python explores its surroundings during a Reptile Revue event held Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Herrett Center for Arts & Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.