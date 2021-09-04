Repping the reptiles: This guy has a tortoise and an alligator. Sharks may be next.

Dowding is the director of Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue and the future Twin Falls Zoological Center.
On Friday evening, he brought some of his reptiles to the Twin Falls County Fair for the first of two demonstrations at the HWY 30 Community Stage. The second demonstration will be 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“Educating and seeing other people get really excited about animals that they didn’t understand, that’s my favorite part,” he said.
Founded in 2019, his nonprofit takes in reptiles from pet owners that are unwilling or unable to care for their animals. After any necessary rehab, animals that can be rehomed are put up for adoption.
Dowding also has partnerships with the Idaho Department of Agriculture and Idaho Fish and Game to take in invasive species or reptiles that are illegal.
Proper reptile care
Unfortunately, many people adopt reptiles before doing research and aren’t prepared for the responsibility.
“We are not mad at people,” Dowding said.
Before buying a new pet he recommends reading multiple different sources and making sure what you learn matches your commitment level.
“Tortoises live for 80 years, easy, are you planning on that? where are you going to be?” he said.
Proper nutrition is also vital. One of the tortoises on Dowding’s property came from a family that fed it strawberries and cantaloupe under directions from a pet store. In addition, it lived primarily indoors.
The high sugar diet and lack of vitamin D caused its shell to become deformed and lumpy.
“She (the owner) had no idea that’s not what a tortoise is supposed to look like. No idea how deformed it was,” Dowding said. “The pet store said it and she took it and doted on it, she loved it.”
Illegal pets
A few of the reptiles in his care have come from illegal situations. For example, the American alligator was purchased by an individual at a rock concert in Boise.
Dowding has a permit to house the alligator and uses it to educate residents on reptile laws.
“A lot of people think Fish and Game is just out to write tickets and confiscate things,” he said. “But they are really not, they want people to be in compliance and they recognize that sometimes the laws are hard to find.”
As of Friday, the “Idaho Amphibians and Reptiles Rules Summary” was not available on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website. The website reads, “This information is being updated. The PDF updated 2012 is not currently available. Please check back later or call your local regional office for questions.”
Anyone who has an illegal reptile can feel comfortable calling Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue, Dowding said. If for example, you have an illegal reptile, and you call the rescue wanting to safely re-home it, you are protected legally.
“You give me it, that’s all they (Fish and Game) needs to know. They don’t need to know your name, they aren’t going to come after you, or cite anybody, all they want is for people to be doing the right thing” he said.
Twin Falls Zoological Center
Opening a new facility is part of Dowding’s plan to educate more people on proper reptile ownership.
The Twin Falls Zoological Center is set to open in March 2022. Located at the Magic Valley Mall, the center will have approximately 60 exhibits, including a planned shark tank.
Dowding applied for a special use permit. The request goes before City Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the City Council Chambers. The public is invited to provide testimony, inputs or comments.
“We are super excited, the big part now is getting sponsorship and funding. We have already had a couple businesses sponsor an exhibit,” he said.
Anyone interested in learning more can visit the website at southernidahoreptilerescue.com.