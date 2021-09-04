Repping the reptiles: This guy has a tortoise and an alligator. Sharks may be next.

Proper nutrition is also vital. One of the tortoises on Dowding’s property came from a family that fed it strawberries and cantaloupe under directions from a pet store. In addition, it lived primarily indoors.

The high sugar diet and lack of vitamin D caused its shell to become deformed and lumpy.

“She (the owner) had no idea that’s not what a tortoise is supposed to look like. No idea how deformed it was,” Dowding said. “The pet store said it and she took it and doted on it, she loved it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illegal pets

A few of the reptiles in his care have come from illegal situations. For example, the American alligator was purchased by an individual at a rock concert in Boise.

Dowding has a permit to house the alligator and uses it to educate residents on reptile laws.

“A lot of people think Fish and Game is just out to write tickets and confiscate things,” he said. “But they are really not, they want people to be in compliance and they recognize that sometimes the laws are hard to find.”