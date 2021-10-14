Reports of missing children are overstated, officials say

TWIN FALLS — Reports on social media of a rash of missing children are exaggerated, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says.

"We have no information or evidence that the sensationalized information circulating on social media is accurate," spokesperson Lori Stewart told the Times-News on Thursday. "We're not even sure which kids the post refers to."

Posts on Facebook claim that six kids went missing over the weekend, Stewart said. The missing children were runaways; none were abducted.

"On any given day, we may have several (missing children)," she said.

Most are found quickly.

"Our agency takes every report of a missing child seriously," Stewart said. "Sadly, most runaways don’t want to be found, making our efforts more difficult.

"In the last 12 months, we responded to 41 calls for service identified as runaways, and 66 calls for service for missing persons."

If anyone has information about a missing child or a runaway, the Sheriff's Office asks that they contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 or Twin Falls Police Dispatch at 208-735-4357.

