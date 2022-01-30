Reporter's notebook: How I knew Glenn Cawley

TWIN FALLS — Thirteen years ago, I began work as the director at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum near Curry. Sometime that summer, Glenn Cawley stopped by the museum.

Glenn was intrigued by the artifacts and soaked up a lot of the history of the area as I gave him a tour of the place.

He asked if he could help out at the museum since he had a lot of free time. He had a degenerative back condition and was waiting for approval to have surgery to fuse a few of the vertebrae.

For weeks, Glenn worked in the basement building clothes racks on which to hang antique clothing. We talked a lot in those weeks.

He told me he wanted to go to college to take business classes.

He told me about his family situation and that his wife was a nurse who taught nursing students at the College of Southern Idaho.

He brought his small daughter into the museum to meet me and to show her around the place where he spent so much of his time.

Sometime later, he came by the museum to show me the shiny red Mustang convertible he’d bought. He was so proud of that beautiful machine.

Glenn loved the museum and he applied for my position after I left to work at the Times-News. He was shocked and disappointed when the board of directors didn’t give him the job.

“I thought I was a shoo-in,” Glenn told me. That was the last time I saw him — about a year before his murder.

I didn’t hear about his death in the newsroom; I was sitting at home visiting with my sister when she read a breaking news alert.

“We had another murder,” my sister said.

“Oh dear, who is it this time?” I said.

“Glenn Cal.. Cawl.. Cawley,” she said, hesitating over the pronunciation.

I jumped out of my chair and grabbed her cellphone away from her.

Sure enough. Glenn’s face was staring at me from her screen.

I went numb. Glenn’s murder made no sense.

“Who on earth could do such a horrible thing to such a gentle creature?” I wondered.

I’m still wondering.

