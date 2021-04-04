Reporter’s notebook: Starting conversations that heal

When I pulled up a chair at the fire station — along with Times-News photographer Drew Nash — to talk with Burley firefighter Lt. Justin Jensen about his Idaho Firefighter of the Year Award, I knew we would also discuss his experiences with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

What I didn’t know was how candid he would be about his very personal struggles and how widespread the issue is across the country.

It’s not hard to understand how first responders can have emotional and sometimes long-lasting reactions to the things they see on the job and how it can build to a breaking point over time.

It’s harder to grasp the culture that keeps many of them silent when symptoms of PTSD can take away their jobs, their sobriety, their relationships — and sometimes even their lives.

Firefighters, police officers and emergency services personnel work as a team and rely on each other to do their jobs. They don’t want their team members to think that they are not fully performing or somehow weak. And those types of thoughts often keep them from seeking the help they may desperately need when they experience symptoms of PTSD.