Reporter’s notebook: Starting conversations that heal

When I pulled up a chair at the fire station — along with Times-News photographer Drew Nash — to talk with Burley firefighter Lt. Justin Jensen about his Idaho Firefighter of the Year Award, I knew we would also discuss his experiences with post-traumatic stress syndrome.
What I didn’t know was how candid he would be about his very personal struggles and how widespread the issue is across the country.
It’s not hard to understand how first responders can have emotional and sometimes long-lasting reactions to the things they see on the job and how it can build to a breaking point over time.
It’s harder to grasp the culture that keeps many of them silent when symptoms of PTSD can take away their jobs, their sobriety, their relationships — and sometimes even their lives.
Firefighters, police officers and emergency services personnel work as a team and rely on each other to do their jobs. They don’t want their team members to think that they are not fully performing or somehow weak. And those types of thoughts often keep them from seeking the help they may desperately need when they experience symptoms of PTSD.
Justin told his story in a very raw way and, as a journalist, I had to decide how much to include. I wanted readers to feel what it was like for him and how hard he fought to heal while keeping some of the details private.
When I looked over possible photos for the story, we had really nice portrait and candid shots that Drew took the day of the interview along with several file photos of Justin involved in various charity works in the community.
I also had photos from the 2011 plane crash that triggered his PTSD and a photo from the crash in 2019 that escalated his condition. After a discussion with my editor about whether it would be insensitive to include them, I sent Justin a message and asked how he’d feel if we published them. He said it was OK.
Those photos tell the story of what people in his profession see every day. It can be a harsh, scary reality, and yet emergency service workers don’t turn their backs on it. They face each incident head-on and do all they can to render aid to the very real people involved.
Justin hopes that by being open about his struggles and his fight to get better, some of the associated stigmas will be reduced. After all, it’s a very human reaction to trauma.
His story will also hopefully spark more conversations that can lead emergency services workers, who are always there to help during other people’s darkest moments toward their own healing.