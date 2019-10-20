Times-News reporter Julie Ferraro listens to Detective Rick Van Vooren as he explains what to look for at a crime scene during the Citizens Police Academy on Wednesday at the Twin Falls Police Department in Twin Falls.
Having grown up reading Sherlock Holmes stories, the chance to use a bit of deductive reasoning during Wednesday’s Citizens Police Academy session proved how different fiction is from reality.
Twin Falls detectives Rick Van Vooren and Eric Strassner joined Tracy Bramwell from the crime lab to lead the group through a case drawn from department records.
The challenges of being a detective became very clear in the process.
“I don’t get paid to be on call, but I’m on call all the time,” said Sgt. Luke Allen of the Criminal Investigation Division.
Certain types of calls require detectives to respond, Allen said, regardless of the time of day they occur. Sexual assaults, elder abuse, homicide and kidnapping are among them, along with incidents involving firearms.
Every missing person case is assigned to a detective.
“We review between 20 and 100 cases a week,” Allen said.
For our particular case, Strassner and Van Vooren presented preliminary details of the situation: A man was discovered in his home, covered in blood. A woman was found dead.
The man told officers two unidentified men had entered his home and assaulted him, looking for money. He was unable to give more than a basic description of the pair.
After obtaining a search warrant, which Allen explained was standard procedure even when a crime has obviously been committed, the detectives set to work.
For our part, we moved from the classroom to a mock crime scene blocked off with yellow tape, where decals representing blood spatters were affixed to the wall and even the ceiling. Furniture was arranged in a basic pattern, with other evidence ready to be viewed.
Van Vooren explained that when the original incident was investigated, there was much that just didn’t look right in the home.
“A lot of things didn’t make sense,” Van Vooren said.
“We were there for hours,” Bramwell added. “We take a lot of samples.”
Going from room to room, the job of the crime lab team is to be very meticulous and precise in documenting and preserving evidence, whether bloodstains, clothes or other items.
Investigating a crime is truly a team effort. While detectives and the crime lab were inside the house, other officers canvassed the area, speaking with neighbors about what might have been seen or heard.
The coroner’s office got involved, too.
Tara Ortmann, a participant in the Citizens Police Academy and a Twin Falls County deputy coroner, told me about her collaboration with officers in determining the cause of death in such instances.
Using modern technology, such as a 360-degree camera, it’s not so necessary to take still-camera photos these days, but detectives and the coroner still do, Ortmann said.
Detectives can’t move the body until the coroner has completed that phase of the investigation. As they move through the scene, wearing gloves, booties and sometimes full-body protective suits, contamination can still happen, Bramwell said.
Strassner agreed. If someone is injured, for instance, the most important duty is to see to that person’s health, whether or not evidence is compromised, he said.
For us, key evidence was a pistol found in a dresser drawer along with a box of ammunition.
The man had claimed the only guns in the house were a shotgun and a rifle — covered in dust — in a closet.
The detectives revealed how, within an hour of starting their investigation, they knew the man’s story didn’t match what they’d found at the crime scene.
Not to boast, but the whole situation sounded fishy to me from the start, too. I was reminded of “Murder, She Wrote” episodes, where misdirection is a key plot element.
And, in the end, I was right. The man had killed the woman, then attempted to shoot himself.
For the detectives, quick solutions are not always forthcoming.
Bramwell told us how some blood evidence, sent to the state lab, takes months before results are available.
In all, for this particular case, 18 people were listed in 24 reports and supplements, along with 114 pieces of evidence. A total of 18 police officers were involved in the process.
Van Vooren wrote two of those reports.
“We’ve had some homicides with more than 100 reports,” Allen said.
As the detectives encouraged those considering a career in law enforcement to ask plenty of questions, others filled out the application to do a ride-along with an officer on a Friday or Saturday night.
Some are hoping to do that on Halloween or New Year’s Eve when calls will be plentiful.
I think I’ll be content knowing these officers are on the streets, keeping the city safe.
