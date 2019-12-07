A plain white envelope, hand-addressed to the Times-News, landed on my desk Tuesday. A pink pre-printed return-address label was stuck to one corner of the envelope, while a USA Forever stamp honoring the 50th anniversary of Mattel’s Hot Wheels was stuck to another.
A Boise postmark had canceled the stamp and blue ink spelled out the name and address of the newspaper in longhand.
Editor Alison Smith handed me two newspaper clippings she had pulled from the envelope. No note was attached.
One clipping had previously run in the Times-News: a list of 14 Pearl Harbor survivors from the Magic Valley. The second clipping was the 2011 obituary of Carey native Robert Abbott Coates. Coates served on the USS Nevada, the only U.S. battleship to rise from the Dec. 7, 1941, destruction.
Coates’ name, however, was missing from the Times-News’ list of survivors.
“Oh, goody. A mystery,” I told Smith, trying to mask my excitement. “I’ll take a look at it.”
My eyes focused on the return address on the envelope and the name “Mrs. Pete T. Cenarrusa” jumped out at me. Freda Cenarrusa is the widow of the Idaho Secretary of State Pete Cenarrusa, the state’s longest-serving elected official.
I voted for Pete Cenarrusa more than 40 years ago on my very first time at the ballot box. Cenarrusa was an icon, one of Idaho’s most prominent Basques. In my memory, few politicians have so embodied what it is to be from Idaho.
I quickly skimmed Coates’ obituary looking for a connection between the Cenarrusas and Coates; the only obvious connection was that both were from sheepherding families from Carey.
Then I found more to go on: Freda Cenarrusa’s maiden name was Coates.
I dialed a number I’d found on the internet and Mrs. Pete T. Cenarrusa answered. I gushed about what an honor it was to speak with her and she expressed how surprised she was to hear from someone who knew of her husband.
Pete Cenarrusa retired from politics nearly 20 years ago; he died in 2013.
“Oh, the newspaper clippings!” she said after I explained why I was calling. Turns out, Robert Coates and Freda Cenarrusa were first cousins but grew up as close as siblings.
“A friend from Carey sent me the clipping with the Pearl Harbor survivors’ names and said, ‘Shouldn’t your cousin’s name be on the list?’” Freda Cenarrusa said.
Freda Cenarrusa said she recently ran across Coates’ obituary and decided to forward it to the Times-News with the list.
You have free articles remaining.
At 19, Coates joined the U.S. Navy less than a year before Japan’s attack on the U.S. naval base in the then-territory of Hawaii. In the days prior to the attack that propelled the United States into World War II, the Nevada was engaged in military war games in the Pacific Theater. One of the drills, he told an interviewer in 2001, involved a mock attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Nevada docked some distance from the USS Arizona and other ships that fateful morning and missed the initial barrage that killed some 2,400 Americans and wounded another 1,100.
Meanwhile, Coates was on another beach, on liberty from the Nevada, when he saw low-flying planes and assumed it was the Army engaged in war exercises.
“My God, they are sure making things realistic,” Coates recalled telling someone he was with, in an interview at the Warhawk Museum in Nampa for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. “They even put a rising sun on that plane.”
When he realized what was actually happening, Coates tried to return to the Nevada but the battleship had already left the dock.
The battleship brought down four Japanese planes as it went into action but was hit by a torpedo and five bombs. Realizing the Japanese pilots intended to sink the Nevada in order to block the channel to the Pacific, the crew decided to run it aground on the west side of Ford Island.
When the USS Nevada was evacuated, 60 crew members were found dead and 109 were wounded. The Navy eventually repaired the battleship and returned it to service.
Meanwhile, Coates ferried personnel to and from sunken ships as crews tried to rescue men from watery graves. Words failed him as he tried to describe the carnage in his 2001 history project interview.
Coates was then assigned to the USS San Francisco, a cruiser on which he fought in 17 major battles, including the six-month-long Battle of Guadalcanal in the Southern Pacific.
When discharged in 1947, Coates went to work for the Navy as a civilian electronics technician in Oakland, California.
Later, he and his brother, Elwin, bought a sheep ranch in Carey. Coates and his wife Esther returned to Idaho and he eventually took a job as an electronics technician at the nuclear reactor testing site east of Arco, where he worked for 27 years.
Freda Cenarrusa said her husband and her cousin bonded over war stories.
“They became very close,” she said Friday. “Bob talked with Pete about his war experience more than he did with me.”
Mychel Matthews reports on rural issues for the Times-News and Magicvalley.com. She can be reached by calling 208-735-3233 or by emailing mmatthews@magicvalley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.