A long-standing myth was dispelled for me Wednesday evening during the Citizens Police Academy.
I always presumed that police vehicles had modified engines that could outrun even the fastest car.
That’s not true, at least in Twin Falls.
The Ford Interceptors driven by Twin Falls officers sport V-6s under the hood.
My Mustang could leave them in the dust.
This fact was confirmed by Cpl. Samir Smriko, who coordinated our Emergency Vehicle Operations Course — EVOC — for the night.
We gathered at the Twin Falls Airport, where the officers had set up a series of orange traffic cones on the aircraft taxiways.
First, Angel Gonzalez of the airport staff gave a quick safety briefing: “Aircraft have the right-of-way.”
Not that we had any issues in that regard. While we saw a few aircraft take off, none taxied around the area where we tried our hands at driving the course in the Interceptors.
Sgt. Justin Dimond explained that this particular component of the Citizens Police Academy formerly involved department cars that were going to be sent to auction. This year, however, all those cars have already been auctioned.
“People need these cars tomorrow,” Dimond chuckled. “We want to make sure we don’t go overboard.”
Smriko highlighted how Twin Falls Police officers attend EVOC training over the course of six days. We had a little over two hours.
He assured us what we would be doing was entirely safe. “Flipping the car usually doesn’t happen.”
Two older model Ford Crown Victorias waited on one section of the taxiway, where the officers had us ride along as they demonstrated the Pursuit Intervention Technique, also known as a PIT maneuver.
Both cars would accelerate from a dead stop, then one car would bump the rear quarter panel of the other, sending it into a 180 degree spin.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
It reminded me of my brother doing donuts in the high school parking lot to impress his friends.
One of the Crown Vics encountered some engine trouble, slowing things up for a bit, but it finally cooperated and the cars raced and skidded up and down the concrete, to the delight and screams of the passengers.
We all had the chance at the wheel of the Interceptors, after the officers demonstrated the slalom section of the course, the curves, the spot where we had to back up, and another where we had to stop suddenly, then go around the imaginary obstacle.
The point was to not hit any cones.
Because I have a lead foot, I started by punching the accelerator to test the Interceptor’s speed. It definitely handles differently than my Mustang.
After everyone had experienced the PIT maneuver, that part of the track became an extension of the course, with drivers making sudden turns and high-speed lane changes.
Once I’d driven the full course in the Interceptor, I grabbed my keys and hopped into the Mustang.
Smriko gave me permission to run “Big Red” through the course.
Because the V-8 engine has far more power than the police vehicles, I knocked down a lot of cones on that first section and slowed considerably for the slalom. I took the turns well, though, and it was a lot of fun, to be honest.
As the sun began to set, the officers enacted a chase scenario, with one Interceptor chasing another around the course. The officers drove, with three passengers holding on for dear life. Tires squealed and loose items in the rear bounced around freely.
As Smriko said at the end of this adventure, the officers train hard to be safe drivers, even at higher speeds. In the city, though, they know not to drive at excessive speeds for their own safety and that of the public.
Somehow, the knowledge I could outrun the police Interceptor in my Mustang makes my right foot twitch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.