Watching K-9 Enzo chase down Twin Falls Police Officer Cody Christensen — protected by a well-padded bite suit — and latch onto his arm resurrected a rather unpleasant childhood memory for me.
I was about 8 years old, riding a hand-me-down bicycle, when a white German shepherd appeared from nowhere and chased me. I couldn’t pedal fast enough to escape those jaws, and I remained scared of large dogs for years.
Last Wednesday’s Citizens Police Academy, however, helped me realize what the K-9s do when assisting their human partners to keep citizens safer.
“We bring out the jaws and paws,” officer Justin Cyr said, and more likely than not, the suspect will surrender.
Enzo’s partner, Brad Baisch, explained to the class that his dog’s reward for subduing suspects is biting that person.
When practicing with an officer in the bite suit, “That’s just a big toy for him,” Baisch said.
In the more than two dozen times Enzo, a Belgian Malinois, was brought out to help, he only had to bite the suspect twice. The rest were no-bite apprehensions, Baisch said.
The other K-9s working with Twin Falls officers get their rewards a bit more frequently. Ringo, a female golden retriever, has a thing for tennis balls.
Christensen brought her out to the parking lot behind the department’s office, where she sniffed out drugs in a utility trailer. She plopped into a sitting position and, WHAM!, the tennis ball bounced in front of her and shot off into the darkness.
She ran after it at full speed, with Christensen close behind.
“There’s nothing she wants more than that tennis ball,” he said.
As Ringo made the circuit of the class to be petted, Christensen joked that she smelled good because he uses Herbal Essence shampoo when she’s bathed.
Cyr’s K-9, Frankie, is a German shepherd who loves to chew a toy as his reward for doing his duty. After he found the drugs, and practically attacked the trailer, Cyr used sleight of hand to make the toy appear. Then, Frankie contentedly sat on the pavement gnawing at it.
Cyr noted he buys the toys by the case. Frankie has even had to undergo serious dental treatment after chewing on metal.
The K-9 handlers — there are four in total on the Twin Falls Police force — get their dogs and training in Alabama. The “single-purpose” dogs are those used for detection of bombs or illegal drugs such as methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine or heroin, Cyr said.
“Dual-purpose” dogs can be trained to apprehend suspects, as Enzo does, as well as tracking.
Frankie is also a dual-purpose dog.
When used for tracking, it’s not like on television or in the movies, Cyr said. Officers don’t present an article of the person’s clothing, then have the dog track based on that scent.
The dog actually tracks the ground disturbance, such as broken twigs or shifts in the dirt.
That makes tracking on concrete tough, Cyr said.
About 5 miles of tracking is the limit, at least for Baisch. He had Enzo out on a tracking job, he said, and they stopped at that distance.
“It was a very long walk back to the truck,” Baisch said with a chuckle.
The K-9s live with their handlers, though not as pets. Cyr has a kennel at home and is careful to be with Frankie when the dog is around family members.
“This is what they were born to do,” Cyr said. “They’re the forgotten heroes of the police department.”
I could stop there, but that was only half of Wednesday’s presentation.
Sgt. Kevin Loosli of the Special Investigations Unit told us about the work done by his team, seven officers from the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. They work in tandem with a host of other agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Idaho State Police.
Primarily focused on drug investigations, they have the ability to go beyond ordinary jurisdictional lines.
Loosli couldn’t provide all the details about some of the Special Investigations Unit’s active cases, but he did mention Operation Royal Flush. The six- to eight-month investigation resulted in 28 defendants being criminally charged and the seizure of about 14 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 90 firearms, many of those stolen.
Their work involved listening to phone calls on a tapped line, chasing people down, even following suspects to the grocery store, Loosli said.
“We’re doing things we don’t usually do,” detective Josh Hayes said.
I couldn’t help but ask about the Royal Flush designation.
“The main suspect was a plumber,” Hayes said. “He also liked to play poker.”
Among the hundreds of arrests in which the Special Investigations Unit has been involved — with nearly 500 felony charges and almost 300 misdemeanor charges filed — “Royal Flush definitely is one of my favorites,” Loosli said.
