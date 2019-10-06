A flashlight in a dark, smoke-filled room is as useful as car headlights in a dense fog.
That’s what we learned during Wednesday’s Citizens Police Academy as we spent time with the A shift at Twin Falls Fire Station 1.
Frankly, putting on the “turnouts” — as the firefighters call their protective gear — proved quite daunting. The trousers are held up with suspenders, the coat covers those up.
Neither is light weight.
The boots we used were older style rubber, while firefighter Brian Rice explained to me that their newer footgear are leather.
Then came the air tank, quite heavy, and face mask, topped off with the helmet.
As each pair of participants ventured into what serves as the station’s hose room with their firefighter guides, they carried a firehose, as would any team entering a burning building.
This one, however, was only filled with air. Had it been filled with water, it would’ve weighed over 100 pounds, according to Capt. Devin Slagel.
The smoke was basically a generated fog.
The temperature, if there’s been a real fire, would’ve been anywhere between 200 degrees at ground level to 1,000 degrees at the ceiling.
Fortunately, we only had to grope around a bit — I ran into the washing machine — before we were shown how the firefighters “see” in the dark using a thermal imaging camera.
We were able, then, to locate the “victim” dummy created from old folded fire hoses and clothing and drag the 120 pounds out the door.
Not easy at all.
Despite the difficulty of their work, the firefighters maintain a positive attitude.
“We’re just kids who won the lottery,” Rice chuckled.
Rice himself tested four times over a six-year period to become a firefighter. Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre acknowledged he tested three times before being accepted 23 years ago.
Aguirre told the group how, when he started, the firefighters handled fires exclusively. Then, they expanded their duties to include hazardous materials, confined space, high angle rope and trench rescues, along with medical calls.
He estimated that 85% of the calls currently handled by the fire department are related to medical issues.
It also takes equipment. While past Citizens Police Academy classes had a chance to climb on the ladder truck, we weren’t allowed because it’s out of commission. Repair costs for the 30 year old vehicle are prohibitive, so the Fire Department is hoping to replace it, Aguirre said.
For me, I got a more extensive inside view of the firefighters’ routine when I spent time at the station last month with B shift.
I got to see how the firefighters stage their turnouts next to the fire engine, doors open and ready.
Firefighter Braden Patterson explained how when a call is received, the team has one minute to get from wherever they are in the fire station to the engine. They can pull on their turnouts as they climb into the truck and be heading out the door to respond to whatever emergency is taking place.
The firefighters, with three shifts — A, B, and C — work 48 hour stretches, sleeping as time permits between calls, Patterson said.
Spending so much time together, they make it as much a family as they can.
“I spend a third of my life with these guys,” Patterson said.
There needs to be coffee available at all times, he added, and a considerable amount of tomfoolery takes place.
There are four refrigerators in the kitchen space, one for each battalion and a spare. “I get mad if C shift eats my ice cream,” Patterson joked.
The fire engines themselves are rolling toolboxes, with equipment the firefighters need stored in compartments, along with 200 feet of hose, and ladders that extend up to 24 feet high.
The engine can hold 1,000 gallons of water, controlled from inside the cab by the driver, who handles a myriad of responsibilities beyond just steering the truck.
Safety is a huge concern for the firefighters, Patterson said, and a huge part of their response is to ensure the safety of those involved in any emergency.
Yet, sadly, firefighters face other dangers, such as high rates of cancer from the carcinogens they encounter while battling fires.
More care is taken these days to decontaminate the turnouts after they are used, along with any exposed skin, to reduce this exposure.
Still, the firefighters made it clear they wouldn’t trade places with those in other professions.
“It’s amazing, the things you get to see,” Aguirre said during Wednesday’s class.
Rice agreed. “We’re just really big 12-year-olds.”
