Even with all the efforts law enforcement agencies put forth to raise awareness of drinking and driving — public service announcements, special checkpoints on holiday weekends, free cab rides — the number of DUI charges I’ve seen doing the daily arraignments at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex remains constant.
In the few months I’ve been in Twin Falls, I’ve covered quite a few court cases where the defendant, driving drunk, caused an crash that killed others.
“We take drunk driving very seriously,” said Sgt. Ryan Howe during Wednesday’s Citizens Police Academy at the Twin Falls Police Department.
A real-life demonstration of just how serious took place as part of the class, too.
Volunteers Dallas Wilson and Nancy Howell started the session out in the alley by performing two of the standard tests officers use to determine impairment during a traffic stop or other incident.
Howe explained each test in detail before having the pair perform them.
One involved walking a straight line using heel-to-toe steps, turning and walking back the same way.
“I can’t do this sober,” Howe said, jokingly.
The second test involved standing on one foot with the other foot 6 inches in the air, parallel to the ground, while counting.
With this baseline example in place, Howe sent the volunteers inside to imbibe their drink of choice, vodka cranberry.
Back in the classroom, Howe listed some of the factors in getting drunk. For instance, he estimated each shot of alcohol boosts a person’s blood alcohol content by .02%.
Then again, men don’t get drunk as fast as women, he said. Fat content plays into that aspect, along with the way the body metabolizes alcohol.
While we were waiting for Howell and Wilson to get drunk enough we could tell the difference, Howe broke out a set of goggles that simulate various stages of impairment.
I volunteered to try on a pair, threw an orange ball and tried to catch it.
While it was difficult, Howe pointed out how the brain can compensate for the distortion.
The eyes are more vital in assessing a person’s impairment than some other clues, Howe said.
“There’s a lot of things we can look for in the eyes,” he said, detailing how the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test is performed, and how the eyes will “jerk” in following an officer’s finger when drunk.
When Howell and Wilson returned, we got to see this, first hand.
It was, actually, kind of scary.
So were some of the statistics Howe listed, such as a driver can drive drunk 88 times before being caught and one in 10 drivers on the weekends is drunk.
Twin Falls Police don’t have a specific officer assigned to drunken driving patrols, but the State of Idaho does fund some special enforcement efforts throughout the year, Howe said.
In 2018, the department made 324 arrests for driving under the influence, and 145 arrests have been made so far this year.
Citing how drunken driving can be heart-breaking, and recalling incidents where he was required to tell family members a loved one had died in a drunken-driving accident, Howe pulled no punches.
“We’re trying to keep our roads safe,” he said. “I’d be happy if no one drives drunk.”
