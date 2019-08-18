A diverse group of citizens gathered at the Twin Falls Police Department on Wednesday night to begin a 10-week journey into the depths of law enforcement operations.
Parents with their children, truck drivers, retirees, nurses, teachers, criminal justice students, many of them Navy veterans — and myself — sat in the officers’ classroom at the Craig T. Bracken Operations Building for the first session of the annual Citizens Police Academy.
“I love coming to the first night of the Citizens Police Academy,” said Chief Craig Kingsbury in his welcome to us. “I love to show off our police department.”
Kingsbury made it clear that while a lot of knowledge will be imparted over the coming weeks, the academy will also be fun.
Humor was, in many ways, the order of the day.
Capt. Anthony Barnhart, for instance, started his presentation on the history of American policing with the opening credits from the old TV series “CHiPs”.
Sgt. Justin Dimond, who coordinates the academy with Deb Kelley, joked about drawing maps for us to find the various locations we’ll be visiting, like the county range and city gun range.
“I’m going to draw you a sweet map,” Dimond said.
Kelley chimed in, “He draws the maps, and I fix them.”
The Citizens Police Academy is about giving residents of Twin Falls, and some from beyond those boundaries, a taste of what police do, Dimond explained.
“You’ll get to blow things up, shoot guns and drive cars fast,” he said.
I’m up for that.
There’s a serious side to the classes, too.
“Bad things do happen,” Kingsbury told us. “We are here to handle them.”
Running through the department’s code of ethics, Kingsbury described it as the most important document for the department.
“We have to be held to a higher standard,” he said.
He provided his insights into the symbolism of the badge each officer wears, the departmental patches, and the officer’s name on the right chest.
“There’s a meaning and reason for each,” he said.
As for the departmental patch, included on the uniform since 1962 in its present form, Kingsbury chuckled that he looked into changing it after joining the department in 2016, but the reaction from his officers was a resounding “No.”
With 77 officers and another 22 civilian employees to serve a population estimated at 50,000 people, Kingsbury acknowledged his department is spread kind of thin. Having concerned residents like those participating in the Citizens Police Academy, however, gives proof to the statement of Sir Robert Peel, the British father of law enforcement, “The police are the community and the community is the police.”
That history, presented by Barnhart, and Twin Falls Police history, reviewed by Capt. Matthew Hicks, provided a foundation for what we will be learning in the weeks ahead.
Hicks is the department’s unofficial historian, and he expressed a definite love of preserving the documents, photos and stories of Twin Falls police.
As someone who’s done archiving over the years for organizations and museums, I can relate, and found his abbreviated overview — it usually takes three hours, he said — fascinating.
The timeline detailing a transition from police as warriors to police as guardians of the community fleshed out how officers work today.
“We’re always looking for new technology to help us do our jobs,” Hicks said.
Tales of some more gruesome events in local law enforcement, such as the death of Officer Bracken during a stolen car incident in 1939, were made tangible with the discovery of Bracken’s uniform when Hicks was searching for historical information on the department at the Twin Falls County Museum.
He pointed out the bullet holes as he uncovered the garment on a table in the classroom, with other historical artifacts.
“It’s the uniform he wore the day he died,” Hicks said.
All I could think is, “Wow.”
I’m sure I’ll have similar reactions to upcoming classes with the K-9 unit, the SWAT team and driving the police vehicles.
Kingsbury, Dimond, Hicks and Barnhart all recommended we get to know the men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department and other agencies like the Twin Falls Fire Department we’ll be interacting with until we graduate in late October.
“I hope you learn something,” Kingsbury said. “I hope you have fun.”
