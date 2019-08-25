Out, out on the range.
(Sung to the tune of “Home on the Range.”)
Wednesday’s Citizens Police Academy class assembled at the Hub Butte Landfill south of Twin Falls, otherwise known as the Twin Falls County Range. There, the Twin Falls Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit — more commonly known as the Bomb Squad — demonstrated their finely-honed skills.
As we arrived at the site where a large white, windowless trailer was parked, officer Matt Triner was busy preparing the Remotec bomb robot for a job.
It puzzled me why he was pouring a small amount of water into a long steel barrel attached to the robot’s arm. Then, he capped the end and hooked up a thin yellow cord to a fitting.
That yellow cord, we learned, is called shock tube, and contains a small amount of explosive along its length.
Before we got to see what the robot would do, Sgt. Ryan Howe, the Bomb Squad commander, introduced his team: Triner, J.P. O’Donnell, and Morgan Waite who, while he’s been part of the team for two years, is still awaiting his turn to attend the FBI accredited bomb squad training program at Huntsville, Alabama, to earn his certification.
The Twin Falls Bomb Squad is slated for five members, based on an FBI needs assessment, Howe explained. The training for those spots is intensive, with time spent at the Huntsville facility, then 16 hours a month of local training, plus another 40 hours per year.
“We have to keep up on our skills,” Howe said. “It’s some of the most highly repetitive training on the police force.”
Every three years, each member is recertified, along with the team as a whole. The FBI asks bomb squad members for a commitment of five years. The Twin Falls Police Department requires a three-year commitment.
“It’s not for everyone,” O’Donnell said.
Howe warned us against running on the range. When using explosives, moving slowly is best, he said, adding, “If you see us running, something’s really wrong.”
Boxes of ear plugs and safety glasses were brought out. “You know it’s going to be a fun class when they provide eye protection and ear plugs,” Howe chuckled.
The Bomb Squad members do enjoy sharing what they do with others. If they are sent on a call for a suspicious device, their activities can be very serious, so lightening up the atmosphere sometimes is essential.
That’s why, when they asked for volunteers to try on the $50,000 bomb squad protective suit, I raised my hand.
What I didn’t realize is that the suit was fitted to O’Donnell, who’s much taller than I am.
Sliding my arms down the sleeves of the very heavy top half, my fingers could barely reach the end.
When the squad members have to suit up, it’s not a pleasant prospect. The weight and the Kevlar, or bullet-proof, layer cause a person to start perspiring almost immediately.
When the helmet was placed on my head, it did feel kind of claustrophobic, as O’Donnell had indicated.
He also joked that the helmet is called the “dome of ignorance.”
For that reason, if one team member is wearing the suit, at least one other member is there to help direct and assist via the communications system, O’Donnel said.
A panel on the left sleeve allows for operations of a built-in fan and other technological advancements — if the fingers can reach it, which mine couldn’t.
Still, when in use on a call, the suit is only worn for about 15 minutes at a time.
I had the top half on for about five minutes, and that was plenty.
Other volunteers had a chance to activate various charges that had been placed along a wide stretch of dirt, blowing up watermelons and metal canisters.
After the watermelons shot in every director, Howe walked down into the dirt, holding up a piece of the rind. “If you want to eat it, I’ll bring it back,” he called up the hill to us.
The $250,000 remote-control bomb robot, operated from inside the air conditioned trailer, actually simulated detonating a mock pipe bomb made of PVC pipe. Howe then retrieved the shrapnel, showing us how a powerful blast of water from the steel barrel ripped the pipe apart.
O’Donnell used a drone with a camera to give us a closer view of the operation, as it hovered at a safe height. We were all a good distance away from the action, but could still feel the shock waves.
Other fascinating pieces of equipment included a device that might have been inspired by the Star Trek series’ tricorder, as O’Donnell pointed out. The $64,000 Agilent Resolve Laser Scanner uses a laser to identify substances even through glass or other packaging, determining whether they are dangerous or not.
Howe related the call for a suspected bottle of old nitroglycerin found in a shed. The device confirmed the liquid was only glycerin, and not a threat.
Another incident involved closing a section of road for a spill that eventually turned out to be molasses. “If we’d had this then, we would have been able to identify it quickly and not close the road,” Howe said.
We got to see a few other controlled explosions of C-4 and dynamite, though some technical hitches delayed things a bit.
When showing us the dynamite first-hand, O’Donnell assured us that it’s safe as long as no blasting cap or other detonating device is attached. “You can even juggle it,” he said.
To which Howe responded, “Please don’t juggle it today.”
Safety was definitely the order of the day, including having two units from the Twin Falls Fire Department on hand for when, as Howe predicted, the final blow which shot flaming tires high into the twilight, started a small fire.
As the session ended, the lights of Rogerson could be seen on the southwest horizon. I was amazed at the view, and how much I’d learned.
