A valuable lesson is learned when 50,000 volts of electricity pass through the body.
“Don’t ever commit a crime,” gasped Dominic Evans from the mat in the Canyon Ridge High School wrestling room Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old had expressed an interest in being hit with a stun gun during the Citizens Police Academy’s first week back in August.
He got his chance after Twin Falls Police officer Candace Comeau spent a bit of time explaining the Taser’s operation to our class.
Stretched on the mat, Evans didn’t get shot with the device. He held one prong in each hand.
Exposed for a brief three seconds, he groaned and rolled in discomfort.
“Oh, that hurt,” he confessed when the current ceased. “It felt like an eternity.”
Ethan Stonebraker, 16, also volunteered to experience the jolt, with his mother’s permission. Both are in the class.
After Evans was helped to his feet, Comeau asked Ethan if he had changed his mind.
“I’m no coward,” Ethan said, stepping forward.
He endured two seconds of electricity while we all watched.
It’s something neither young man ever wants to do again.
The rest of us had our reasons not to do it.
Comeau warned the teens they’d be sore in the morning.
“It’s the best workout your muscles have ever had,” she said.
The Taser is meant to cause neuro-muscular incapacitation, Comeau told us. That is: uncontrollable muscle contractions and a reduced ability to perform voluntary motions.
The jolt of current impacts the central nervous system, sensory and motor systems.
The Taser training course runs eight hours for police officers, but we had about 90 minutes to learn what we could.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Ideally, when a stun gun is used, officers are instructed to aim for a person’s back, splitting the belt line so one prong enters the upper body and the other in the lower body or leg.
That increases the incapacitation, making it possible for officers to restrain the person.
“The Taser is one of the best tools we have on our belt,” Comeau said, adding, “It can be super-dangerous to Tase someone.”
The 50,000 volts is disseminated at a low amperage, for a maximum of five seconds, we learned. But, if the suspect fails to comply, the trigger can be pressed again for another jolt.
The consensus among the participants: steer clear from that device.
Patty Skuza throws a hammer punch during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Use of force comprised the other half of last week’s class. Morgan Waite, who serves as the school resource officer at Canyon Ridge, explained how the severity of a crime, the potential danger to the public, and the amount of resistance a suspect gives all play into the decision to use force.
He described those who are “yes” people and immediately comply and the “no” type who will obviously resist.
“The maybe people are the most dangerous,” he said, because it’s difficult to predict what they will do.
We practiced handcuffing each other in the wrestling room, making sure the bracelets weren’t too tight.
“We want to be nice to our friends,” Waite advised.
He then demonstrated punches and kicks that could be used if a suspect started acting “froggy.”
We had a good laugh at his use of the term.
As we took turns using the punches on padded bags, Waite chuckled, “These are the cool moves I wish I knew as a kid, so I could use them on my brothers.”
Attempting a simple take-down, where a “C grip” is used on the arm, the wrist is rotated and locked, and a knife hand applies pressure above the elbow to escort them to the ground wasn’t easy but, for those who could do it, very effective.
I can definitely agree with Evans. Given what I saw of how arrests can be made, I don’t ever plan to commit a crime.
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'
Audrey Winger throws an elbow during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night, Oct. 9, 2019, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'
Police officer Candace Comeau demonstrates a taser during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night, Oct. 9, 2019, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Cameau is one of two taser instructors with the Twin Falls Police Department.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'
Patty Skuza throws a hammer punch during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'
Times-News reporter Julie Ferraro handcuffs another participate during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night, Oct. 9, 2019, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'
Dominic Evans volunteers to be shocked during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'
Susan Newhouse strikes a pad during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night, Oct. 9, 2019, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Firefighter Braden Patterson helps Times-News Reporter Julie Ferraro put on an oxygen tank Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Firefighter Braden Patterson steps off of the truck as he organizes gear within the cab Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Firefighter Braden Patterson's bible sits on the arm of his chair in the empty day room Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls. Patterson, who is training to become a Christian pastor, made the bible himself out of sheep and goat skin. He finished the bible when he started working at the Fire Department, and often spends his free time studying bible passages.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Firefighter Braden Patterson gives a tour of the station Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Firefighter Braden Patterson demonstrates some of the training exercises firefighters must go through Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Times-News Reporter Julie Ferraro learns how to breath with a mask and oxygen tank on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
A sign hangs in the laundry room Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Life at the fire station
Times-News Reporter Julie Ferraro learns how to breath with a mask and oxygen tank on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Twin Falls Fire Department Station 1 in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Firefighter recruit Andrew Merriman knocks down one of the remaining walls during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
Captain Devin Slagel pulls the hose away from the structure fire during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Firefighters train with a control burn
A house sits engulfed in flames during a Twin Falls Fire Department training burn Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 404 Washington Street South in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - The alcohol problem
Audrey Winger cracks jokes while trying to pass a soberity test wearing Fatal Vision eyewear during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Public Safety Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy: The alcohol problem
Audrey Winger cracks jokes while trying to pass a sobriety test wearing Fatal Vision goggles during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday at the Public Safety Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - The alcohol problem
Cadets try their hand (and feet) at passing sobriety tests while wear drunk goggles during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Public Safety Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy: The alcohol problem
Cadet Clint Evans wears Fatal Vision goggles while trying to play catch during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday at the Public Safety Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - The alcohol problem
Reporter Julie Ferraro wears 'fatal vision' eyewear during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Public Safety Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
Adam Newberry is timed while shooting plates during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
Cadets prepare for a scenario during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
From right, Patty Skuza and Christi Skuza fire their weapons at a suspect during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
Detective Aaron Nay goes over a scenario during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
From left, Detectives Aaron Nay and Dallas Garner pull up a scenario during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
Cadets talk about their thoughts during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Scenarios
Participant Tara Ortmann listens during a Citizens Police Academy debriefing Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Law Enforcement Training Center at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Narcotics/K-9 Unit
Sgt. Kevin Loosli pulls out meth to show the class what it looks like during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Narcotics/K-9 Unit
Justin Cyr's German shepherd Frankie chews on his bone during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Narcotics/K-9 Unit
K-9 handler and police officer Cody Christensen wears a bite suit while officer Bradley Baisch's dog Enzo attacks him during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Narcotics/K-9 Unit
K-9 handler and police officer Bradley Baisch speaks to attendees during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
Police perform a pursuit intervention technique or (PIT) with cadets during a Citizens Police Academy meetup Wednesday evening at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
Cpl. Samir Smriko drives hard through the slalom course setup for a Citizens Police Academy meetup Wednesday evening at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
Cadets drive hard during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday evening at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
A rainbow is seen in the distance during a Citizens Police Academy meetup Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019, at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
Reporter Julie Ferraro drives a police vehicle during a Citizens Police Academy meetup Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019, at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
Cpl. Samir Smriko talks to the Citizens Police Academy Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019, at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy - Driving
A police vehicle takes off down a runway during a Citizens Police Academy meetup Wednesday evening at Joslin Field in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy SWAT
Nate Egan of the Twin Falls Police Department SWAT Team secures his protective vest Wednesday during the Citizens Police Academy.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy SWAT
Aaron Nay of the Twin Falls Police Department SWAT Team explains the M4 rifle with an OSS sound suppressor Wednesday during the Citizens Police Academy.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy SWAT
Danny Qualls shoots a rifle as members of the Twin Falls Police Department SWAT team watch Wednesday during the Citizens Police Academy.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy SWAT
Participants in the Citizens Police Academy had a chance to shoot rifles Wednesday at the Twin Falls Police Range.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy SWAT
Participants in the Citizens Police Academy had a chance to fire automatic weapons Wednesday at the Twin Falls Police Range.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Reporter Julie A. Ferraro tries on a bomb squad suit Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Police officer Justin Dimond takes a phone call Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Detcord is shown during a citizen police academy meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Police officer J.P. O'Donnell goes over material during a bomb squad exercise for the citizen police academy Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Sgt. Ryan Howe talks about the bomb squad Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Audrey Winger blows stuff up Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
A watermelon is blown up using a blasting cap during a citizen police academy meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
A firefighter stands by while the bomb squad demonstrates what they do Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Mechelle Reeve asks a question during a citizen police academy meet-up Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Reporter Julie A. Ferraro tries on a bomb squad suit Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Police officer J.P. O'Donnell goes over material during a bomb squad exercise for the citizen police academy Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizen Police Academy learns about bombs
Sgt. Ryan Howe talks about the bomb squad Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, near Hub Butte in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy
Michael Shaffer looks at historical artifacts from the Twin Falls Police Department after the Citizens Police Academy on Wednesday night.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury describes the symbolism of the departmental patch on his uniform during Wednesday's Citizens Police Academy.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy
J.P. O'Donnell, left, Twin Falls Police Department, chats with Robert Leitch during a break at the Citizens Police Academy on Wednesday.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Citizens Police Academy
Sgt. Justin Dimond, Twin Falls Police Department, gives an overview of the Citizens Police Academy on Wednesday night.
JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.