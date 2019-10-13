{{featured_button_text}}
Citizens Police Academy - Coming out swingin'

Dominic Evans volunteers to be shocked during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

A valuable lesson is learned when 50,000 volts of electricity pass through the body.

“Don’t ever commit a crime,” gasped Dominic Evans from the mat in the Canyon Ridge High School wrestling room Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old had expressed an interest in being hit with a stun gun during the Citizens Police Academy’s first week back in August.

He got his chance after Twin Falls Police officer Candace Comeau spent a bit of time explaining the Taser’s operation to our class.

Stretched on the mat, Evans didn’t get shot with the device. He held one prong in each hand.

Exposed for a brief three seconds, he groaned and rolled in discomfort.

“Oh, that hurt,” he confessed when the current ceased. “It felt like an eternity.”

Ethan Stonebraker, 16, also volunteered to experience the jolt, with his mother’s permission. Both are in the class.

After Evans was helped to his feet, Comeau asked Ethan if he had changed his mind.

“I’m no coward,” Ethan said, stepping forward.

He endured two seconds of electricity while we all watched.

It’s something neither young man ever wants to do again.

The rest of us had our reasons not to do it.

Comeau warned the teens they’d be sore in the morning.

“It’s the best workout your muscles have ever had,” she said.

The Taser is meant to cause neuro-muscular incapacitation, Comeau told us. That is: uncontrollable muscle contractions and a reduced ability to perform voluntary motions.

The jolt of current impacts the central nervous system, sensory and motor systems.

The Taser training course runs eight hours for police officers, but we had about 90 minutes to learn what we could.

Ideally, when a stun gun is used, officers are instructed to aim for a person’s back, splitting the belt line so one prong enters the upper body and the other in the lower body or leg.

That increases the incapacitation, making it possible for officers to restrain the person.

“The Taser is one of the best tools we have on our belt,” Comeau said, adding, “It can be super-dangerous to Tase someone.”

The 50,000 volts is disseminated at a low amperage, for a maximum of five seconds, we learned. But, if the suspect fails to comply, the trigger can be pressed again for another jolt.

The consensus among the participants: steer clear from that device.

Patty Skuza throws a hammer punch during a Citizens Police Academy meeting Wednesday night at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Use of force comprised the other half of last week’s class. Morgan Waite, who serves as the school resource officer at Canyon Ridge, explained how the severity of a crime, the potential danger to the public, and the amount of resistance a suspect gives all play into the decision to use force.

He described those who are “yes” people and immediately comply and the “no” type who will obviously resist.

“The maybe people are the most dangerous,” he said, because it’s difficult to predict what they will do.

We practiced handcuffing each other in the wrestling room, making sure the bracelets weren’t too tight.

“We want to be nice to our friends,” Waite advised.

He then demonstrated punches and kicks that could be used if a suspect started acting “froggy.”

We had a good laugh at his use of the term.

As we took turns using the punches on padded bags, Waite chuckled, “These are the cool moves I wish I knew as a kid, so I could use them on my brothers.”

Attempting a simple take-down, where a “C grip” is used on the arm, the wrist is rotated and locked, and a knife hand applies pressure above the elbow to escort them to the ground wasn’t easy but, for those who could do it, very effective.

I can definitely agree with Evans. Given what I saw of how arrests can be made, I don’t ever plan to commit a crime.

