Citizens Police Academy - Graduation

Times-News reporter Julie Ferraro shows the coin and certificate she earned by going to all the Citizens Police Academy meetings Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Twin Falls Police community service officer Deb Kelley enjoys a distinct position within the department.

She attended the first Twin Falls Citizens Police Academy in the 1990s, before becoming a police department employee.

These days, she is the vital force behind organizing the yearly series of classes that give the public a “look behind the curtain,” as Capt. Matt Hicks described the program during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony in the council chambers at City Hall.

Praising the class for being engaged, enthusiastic and active, Hicks noted, “This is one of the best classes ever recruited.”

Citizens Police Academy - Graduation

Flags are presented before graduation Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Police Chief Craig Kingsbury had welcomed the 23 participants at the first session and thanked us for attending during the graduation.

He was able to keep up with the activities, though, through these weekly reports.

“It was really a unique experience having weekly articles,” Kingsbury said.

I appreciated the shout-out and was touched that J.P. O’Donnell’s video recap of the classes featured mostly Times-News photos taken by Drew Nash, Pat Sutphin and myself.

My graduation experiences, after all, have been few and far between.

Having earned sufficient credits after the first semester of my senior year, by the time the actual high school graduation ceremony came around in June, I was long gone.

I still have the “cum laude” pin I’d earned, however, for being in the top 10% of my class.

A few years later, Navy boot camp — or basic training — graduation saw we female recruits earning the “honor company” designation for top academic and overall performance. This, despite the fact I personally stunk at both running and swimming.

Fast forward more than 30 years. Graduating from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice training program, I was awarded “top student” honors. Not bad for the old gal in the class.

Citizens Police Academy - Graduation

Audrey Winger shakes hands during graduation from the Citizens Police Academy Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Standing in a line Wednesday night, Hicks, Kingsbury and Sgt. Justin Dimond presented each of us with a certificate and a coin with the department mottos on either side.

My first thought was that it looked surprisingly like a miniature police badge.

Kelley made a point to thank her volunteers, participants in past Citizens Police Academy classes, who made it possible to find our way to the various sites around the city and assisted her in so many ways.

Each received a vase of flowers.

Citizens Police Academy

Specially made cookies celebrated the graduation of this year's 2019 Citizens Police Academy on Wednesday at City Hall.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

After a class photo on the stairs, we enjoyed cake, cookies and punch.

What I take away from these 11 weeks is the knowledge the men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department are dedicated to being part of the community, sharing their knowledge and expertise.

Kingsbury hoped the friends and family members present for the ceremony would be inspired to attend next year’s academy.

He summed it up, “We are your police department.”

