TWIN FALLS — A 52-year-old man faces voyeurism and grand theft by extortion charges after disseminating nude photos of a former girlfriend without her consent and then asking her to pay him to prevent him from doing it again, police say.

Robert Michael Porter, of Clinton, Iowa, was arrested after a woman complained to a Twin Falls Police Department officer in January that after an argument, he had threatened to send the photos of her to his friends.

Porter, upon being interviewed by a police officer, said the woman needed to apologize to him if she wanted to prevent it from happening again, and later said the woman owes him $300 and she needed to pay back the money back to get him to stop.

Police say that Porter admitted sending photos to a few individuals, and told officers he didn’t think he committed a crime. One of the people he sent photos to over the internet include the woman’s son, records say, and he later deleted it. That action prompted another felony charge of destruction of evidence, records say.

Porter is being held on $75,000 bond and has a May 5 preliminary hearing.