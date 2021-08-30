Report: Lack of child care results in $479M loss for Idaho’s economy. These groups hope to help.

Idaho industry representative: Lack of state support won’t deter our efforts

The idea was partially born out of frustration with a lack of support from the state level.

“For years and years, we tried to kick this football down the field and were always met with, ‘Nope, we’re not going to do that,’” Oppenheimer said. “So, five or six years ago we took a step back and started looking at this issue from a different angle and flipped it on its head, and we said rather than a top-down approach, what if we looked at this as bottom up?”

It’s up to the individuals involved to decide how to run the collaborative, LaBeau said, nothing is prescribed. A business could offer to subsidize child care for an employee at one of the partnering agencies, or the business could buy a certain number of spots in the organization and reserve them for employees. The goal is to see how the partnerships work and determine how effective they are at supplying additional opportunities for workers and businesses.

“We look at it as this is no different than offering your employees health insurance, a retirement plan, all the other different life infrastructure things that are provided to employees across the board,” LaBeau said.