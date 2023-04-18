A Hazelton man threw homemade explosive devices and fired at deputies before being shot and killed near his house in September, according to recently released documents on the shooting.

The man, Arlo “Amos” Campbell, 34, was also suspected of planning to kill law enforcement officers if they approached him, a report says.

The documents, provided to the Times-News on Monday, give insight into the Sept. 20 death of Campbell and include the details of interviews with law enforcement officers who were at the scene, the timeline of events, evaluation of video evidence, and an autopsy report.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator as part of the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force.

Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney Lance Stevenson reviewed the report and determined that there was no evidence to support criminal charges being filed against officers involved in the incident.

Campbell had arrest warrants for felony drug possession in both Twin Falls and Jerome counties, but what grew to be an extra concern to law officers, the investigation says, was a report issued by the Idaho Criminal Intelligence Center a week before the shooting. It warned officers of “reliable” threats that Campbell had made plans to kill as many law enforcement officers as he could should they make contact with him.

“Use extreme caution as these threats include mentions of both firearms and explosives,” said the report, which was not meant for public release at the time.

The report said law enforcement officers had kept watch on the house, and, on the morning of the shooting, a detective watched through a spotting scope from an abandoned house north of the property. If Campbell was seen at the residence, a search warrant would be written and a tactical team would apprehend him.

Instead, a man left the residence that afternoon in a red truck and flatbed trailer hauling two crushed cars. The truck reversed course at Eden and despite officers’ attempts to make a traffic stop, ended up back at Campbell’s home.

Campbell got out of the vehicle, fired a flare gun toward deputies and, despite a deputy shouting commands at him to give up, threw an estimated eight explosive devices that appeared to have been gunpowder-filled CO2 canisters from pellet rifles, according to the investigation. Many of them didn’t detonate, including a larger canister estimated to be 8 to 10 inches long.

The explosives, sometimes called "bombs" in the report, didn't injure deputies but caused concern that someone could be injured by explosions or shrapnel.

Another deputy moved to get a better vantage point and heard the crack of a small caliber rifle being fired and saw Campbell in a shooting stance.

Cpl. John Wood told investigators he felt Campbell was attempting to kill him and returned fire, along with three other officers, identified as Detective Austin Rasmussen, Sgt. Matthew West and Cpl. Sam Roach.

The incident — from the time Campbell and law enforcement officers pulled into the property to the time Campbell was shot — lasted about 16 minutes.

Campbell shot five times and none of the bullets struck any officers, the investigation determined.

Officers shot 34 times; 19 of the shots came from Wood.

Campbell was hit by seven shots, including twice in the head.

A Marlin .22 rifle was recovered from under Campbell's body, the report said.

In addition to Jerome County deputies, officers from the Idaho State Police and Kimberly Police Department responded. The Twin Falls Police Department bomb squad responded to the area because of the explosive devices.

Campbell's body tested positive for methamphetamine, THC and other drugs, according to a toxicology report.

The report said forensic teams examined cellphones around the premises, including a Samsung phone that was seized from Campbell’s vehicle. While searching through the data, primary investigator Jeremy Compton of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office said he did not find evidence of any text messages that indicated threats toward the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement officers and did not observe conversation or searches involving the creation of bombs or other explosive devices.

When he searched under the word “pig,” however, Compton found a July 27 text message that warned Campbell to stay out of Hazelton because police vehicles were in the area, the report said.

In addition, a Sept. 3 text said, “Heads up ppl talking saying they pigs are gonna get you this weekend bro.”

Campbell responded, “I’ve heard.”