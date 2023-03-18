After emerging from a car that was stuck in a field after a miles-long, high-speed chase through western Twin Falls County, Caleb Tussey made eye contact with a sheriff’s deputy that early morning in August.

Tussey showed no signs of fear, no remorse and no signs of surrender, the law enforcement officer said.

Taking a couple strides in the direction of a house, the 24-year-old Tussey, who had just moments before fired a gun at officers, had a “1,000-yard stare” — a term describing the blank, unfocused gaze of combatants who have become emotionally detached from the psychological trauma around them — the officer said.

Fearing for the inhabitants of the house and the welfare of a fellow deputy whom he last saw lying near an irrigation ditch, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffrey Schamm fired his handgun to stop the threat.

The death of Tussey, 24, was the conclusion of a wild series of events, as dramatic as they are tragic, that occurred the early morning hours of Aug. 26 in Twin Falls County, a report by the Critical Incident Task Force said.

Events of that morning are detailed in the investigation examining the officer-involved shooting. The lengthy report, in which the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office compiled as the lead investigative agency, is filled with results of interviews, forensics evidence and photos, and looks at whether law officers involved in the shooting acted lawfully.

Twin Falls County deputies Schramm and Cpl. James Benson fired their weapons at Tussey in a field north of Buhl at the conclusion of a high-speed chase.

Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick Thomson reviewed the report and concluded that no criminal charges should be filed against the deputies, both of whom are still employed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

"The actions of those officers were justifiable under Idaho law," Thomson wrote.

Tussey did not have a gun on him when he was mortally wounded, the report says. He did fire a weapon — a .40 caliber handgun — moments before, however, hitting a deputy patrol vehicle’s windshield five times.

The firearm, devoid of bullets, was found in the back seat of Tussey’s car.

Benson said that in the low-light situation, he didn’t know whether Tussey still had the gun in his possession when he shot.

As Benson and Schramm closed in on Tussey’s vehicle, Schramm said he saw gunfire coming from the passenger side of the car, and “bullet holes appearing and exploding glass coming off Cpl. Benson’s windshield.” He drew his weapon, and heard Benson, lying near an irrigation ditch outside his vehicle, yell “shots fired.”

Schramm told investigator Lt. Chad Kingsland he didn’t hear from his fellow officer for some time after that and worried about whether Benson was wounded or even dead.

Benson told investigators he was lucky to survive that night, as he heard bullets fly just as he stepped out of his vehicle. Although he had COVID and his sense of smell wasn’t good, he could smell gunpowder.

Just as Schramm was worried about Benson, Benson thought Tussey was about to open fire on Schramm. He told an investigator he shot his weapon four or five times.

The near-death experience shook Benson, and, after the shooting, he started pacing the ground, in disbelief he was still alive.

Tussey was struck by three bullets, one in the thigh, one in the hand and one in the chest, an autopsy concluded. A toxicology report said he had multiple drugs in his system, including THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine, clonazepam and gabapentin.

Efforts to revive Tussey were unsuccessful.

After the shooting, deputies didn’t initially know the identity of Tussey, but an officer saw the numbers 125514 tattooed across his chest. It didn’t make sense for that to be a birth date, reasoned the officer. The six-digit number was run through the Idaho Department of Corrections and discovered it was the department’s number assigned to Tussey, who had a lengthy criminal record.

A high-speed pursuit started at about 3 a.m. Aug. 26 after Tussey brandished a pistol at another motorist on U.S. Highway 30 near Filer. Tussey was a passenger in the car, a gray Hyndai Sonata driven by Sydney Gibson.

Gibson, then 18, said she and Tussey had used methamphetamine shortly before the pair started driving to Twin Falls when Tussey began yelling at her. She stopped the car and turned on the car’s hazard lights, when a man stopped to check to see if they were OK.

Tussey, holding a gun, fought with the man through the car window. After the man got back in his vehicle, Tussey told Gibson to pull alongside it so he could shoot him.

Gibson refused.

Deputies responded and chased Gibson and Tussey to Twin Falls. Gibson pulled into a gas station at Addison Avenue West and Martin Street with the intent of giving up, but Tussey forced her to keep driving, she said.

Gibson said she feared Tussey would use the gun against her.

The chase reversed course and went through Filer and Buhl at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Gibson narrowly missed spike strips on two occasions and deputy’s attempts to perform PIT maneuvers.

The chase ended in a field off of 4100 North, when the vehicle hit an embankment and became stuck.

Gibson, who awaits sentencing on May 22 after accepting a plea deal for drug possession, told police she saw Tussey fire shots at law enforcement officers.

“Caleb was shooting at the cop,” she said in an interview. “I was sitting there freaking out.”

She said she had been dating Tussey for about a month, and said he had been known to carry a gun, and to sell meth.

A fanny pack that Tussey was wearing contained meth and pills, along with an unspent .40 caliber bullet.