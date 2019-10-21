TWIN FALLS — A new report says police did nothing wrong in an April chase through town that ended with a man's death.
Rodney Dean Bodley, 61, of Twin Falls was pursued by Twin Falls Police on Addison Avenue on April 2 after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a driving under the influence charge, Lt. Terry Thueson said at the time.
The pursuit ended in the 100 block of Addison Avenue West, where his vehicle was forced to stop in the middle of the road and officers called out over the radio that shots were fired, Thueson said at the time of the incident.
Police would not say at the time who fired, but that they did not believe any officers fired their weapons. Bodley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The final report from the Critical Incident Task Force, comprised of several Magic Valley law enforcement agencies, was sent to Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs, Thueson told the Times-News. The Rupert Police Department had been the lead agency for the task force in this case.
"The investigation determined the cause of death of Mr. Bodley was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that no law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during the event," Thueson said.
No wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement occurred, Thueson said.
Loebs said no charges will be filed in the case.
