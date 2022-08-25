Replacing NFL WR Khalil Shakir by committee: Here are 6 Boise State receivers to watch

Former Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir left some big shoes to fill. He caught 77 passes last season — 43 more than the Broncos’ next-leading receiver — to rack up 1,117 yards, and led the team in touchdown receptions for the second year in a row.

He also came up with enough improbable catches to earn the utmost trust of Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

“It almost got to the point that I could close my eyes and throw it up there and still know he was going to make the catch,” Bachmeier said. “He had some unreal catches that had an effect on the whole team last year.”

Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was hired in January 2021, said he would love to have Shakir back. He also said not having a star out there could be a positive for the running game and other facets of the offense.

“In a weird way, it’s easier when you don’t have a great player like that, because as players and coaches, you’re thinking, ‘How do we get him the ball?’” Plough said. “Sometimes that can take you away from going through your progression.”

Boise State wide receiver Matt Miller said the Broncos will take a committee approach to replacing Shakir. He said six to eight receivers could be cycled into games from week to week. Miller’s words proved true in both of Boise State’s scrimmages. Five players caught at least two passes in the team’s first scrimmage. Eleven players finished last weekend’s scrimmage with at least two catches.

“It’s all about winning football games, and we’ll do whatever it takes,” Miller said. “I don’t think (our receivers) care if they catch one or 25 passes in a game. They just want to win.”

6 Boise State receivers to keep an eye on:

Stefan Cobbs, Sr., 6-0, 192

If there’s a favorite to replace Shakir at the top of the depth chart, it’s Cobbs. He posted career highs in receptions (34), receiving yards (421) and receiving TDs (5) last fall, and he’s on the watch lists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose and Paul Hornung awards this year. Cobbs showed off his explosiveness with a 61-yard touchdown catch and an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in a win over UTEP last season, and the Broncos’ coaches are going to find creative ways to get him the ball in space.

Davis Koetter, 6-yr., 6-2, 200

Koetter, the son of former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter, has played a lot of football in his career, and the coaches are expecting that experience to pay off, especially among a relatively young group. Koetter isn’t going to run by many defenders, but his understanding of defenses will make him an asset on third downs and in the red zone. He played in 11 games last fall and caught 14 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Billy Bowens, R-Sr., 6-1, 198

Bowens has been biding his time since joining the Broncos as a three-star recruit in 2018, but he may be the wide receiver most poised to step into a bigger role. His speed and long arms make him an ideal candidate to win some jump balls as an outside receiver, but he also can move into the slot and use his size to create matchup problems. He played in 11 games last season, with 12 receptions and 140 receiving yards.

Latrell Caples, R-So., 6-1, 190

Caples has blazing speed, and he put up impressive numbers in high school in Texas, hauling in 117 passes for 2,016 yards and 19 touchdowns during his final two seasons. He missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury, which also hampered him early last season. Caples came on late last fall and caught two passes in Boise State’s season finale at San Diego State, one of which was an acrobatic grab on the sideline that reminded everyone of Shakir. Caples has the speed to blow by defenders on deep routes and the ability to turn a screen pass into a long touchdown. Expect him to see plenty of opportunities.

Austin Bolt, R-So., 6-3, 210

Speaking of deep threats, expect Bolt to see some long passes come his way. The former standout at Borah High has impressive straight-line speed and enough body control to go up and win some of the 50-50 balls Shakir came down with last season. Bolt, who switched from tight end in the spring, is finally in a position that fits his athletic frame, and Boise State’s coaches have said they plan to take advantage of it. They’re going to give him chances to make some chunk plays, especially if the running game is clicking and the defense starts creeping toward the line of scrimmage.

Eric McAlister, R-Fr., 6-3, 195

McAlister is another receiver who has a chance to use his frame to outmuscle defenders for the ball outside the hash marks. He got a shout-out from Boise State head coach Andy Avalos after hauling in a deep pass in last weekend’s scrimmage. The native of Azle, Texas, was a big-play machine in high school, especially as a senior, when he posted 70 catches for 1,498 yards and 20 touchdowns.