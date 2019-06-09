HAGERMAN — Work is expected to begin Monday on Salmon Falls Creek Bridge near Banbury Hot Springs.
During construction, the Idaho Transportation Department will replace the U.S. Highway 30 bridge structure, rebuild approaches and replace associated guardrails. Construction on the project is expected to be complete by next spring.
The current bridge has exceeded its life expectancy. The new structure will be both wider and longer, accommodating two 12-foot lanes in each direction. A left-turn lane will also be added as part of this project.
The general contractor will be the RSCI Group from Boise.
Traffic on this section of the highway will be reduced to one lane through the work zone with a temporary traffic signal in place. Motorists may encounter minor delays and are cautioned to watch for crews from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 5-1-1 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
