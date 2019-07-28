JEROME —The Idaho Transportation Department expects to begin repairs Wednesday on Interstate 84 east of town to improve roadway conditions for motorists.
Work will occur between milepost 166 and 174 on both eastbound and westbound lanes. While crews are onsite, directional traffic will be reduced to one lane.
Drivers should exercise caution and watch for crews from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.
