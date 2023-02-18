TWIN FALLS — Kurt Ikeda, director of Interpretation and Education at Minidoka National Historic Site, is a descendant of Japanese Americans incarcerated at the Hunt Camp during World War II.

Ikeda works to educate the public concerning the toll that Executive Order 9066 had on 120,000 Japanese Americans and, more specifically, the 13,000 that were relocated to the internment camp, also known as the Minidoka Relocation Center.

About 75 people attended the Herrett Forum Lecture Series “Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Incarceration During WWII” presented by Ikeda and Robyn Achilles.

The lecture also included information about the effects the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project might have on the Minidoka National Historic Site as well as a question and answer session at the end.

