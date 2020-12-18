Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: The 'big brother and best friend who had a heart of gold' — Dennie Arnold, 75

A third-generation seed-potato grower in Felt, Dennie Arnold cultivated thousands of acres of Teton County farmland and also tended to rich, lifelong relationships with his family, employees and friends.
Dennie died from COVID-19 on Oct. 19 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after 21 days on a ventilator. He was 75.
An eastern Idaho native and U.S. Air Force veteran, Dennie eventually settled in Teton Valley. He became a respected member of the potato-farming community, serving at various times on the National Potato Council, U.S. Potato Board, Potato Growers of Idaho, and the Idaho Crop Improvement Association over the course of 40 years. He also was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church callings in which he gladly served.
Support Local Journalism
The following is a eulogy written by Dennie’s family to celebrate his legacy.
“To his five younger siblings, he will be remembered as the big brother and best friend who had a heart of gold and demonstrated it by showing consistent concern for their well-being. He was strong-willed and never gave up on anything.
“To his children, he will be remembered as the family patriarch. He was their hero, teacher and best friend. He was a dad they could count on for anything and everything they needed.
“To his nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Grandpa was their biggest fan. Whether a sports event, piano or dance recital, he showed great pride in their accomplishments and always had a big grin on his face when bragging about his grandchildren. He placed constant emphasis on the importance of achieving advanced education and supported their career endeavors with support and admiration.
“To his wife of 55 years, Janet Kuck Arnold, simply put, he was the love of her life. He made their life an adventure every day.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.