Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: The 'big brother and best friend who had a heart of gold' — Dennie Arnold, 75

A third-generation seed-potato grower in Felt, Dennie Arnold cultivated thousands of acres of Teton County farmland and also tended to rich, lifelong relationships with his family, employees and friends.

Dennie died from COVID-19 on Oct. 19 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after 21 days on a ventilator. He was 75.

An eastern Idaho native and U.S. Air Force veteran, Dennie eventually settled in Teton Valley. He became a respected member of the potato-farming community, serving at various times on the National Potato Council, U.S. Potato Board, Potato Growers of Idaho, and the Idaho Crop Improvement Association over the course of 40 years. He also was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church callings in which he gladly served.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following is a eulogy written by Dennie’s family to celebrate his legacy.

“To his five younger siblings, he will be remembered as the big brother and best friend who had a heart of gold and demonstrated it by showing consistent concern for their well-being. He was strong-willed and never gave up on anything.

“To his children, he will be remembered as the family patriarch. He was their hero, teacher and best friend. He was a dad they could count on for anything and everything they needed.