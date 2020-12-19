Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: 'He was my soulmate' — David Logan, 65

“We not only loved each other deeply, we were each other’s best friends,” she said. “We just had an easy, happy life.”

The couple retired five years ago, spending that free time traveling together in an RV throughout the country and the state. Prior to that, David worked as the Ada County director of operations, and Diana as a registered nurse with Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.

Diana said they had actually chosen to retire early — a decision she was incredibly thankful for, since it allowed them to create additional memories with one another, as well as with their family and friends, whom he loved to help.

“It was still cut too short,” she added. “You think you’re going to wake up and it was a bad dream, that he’s going to be here, but it isn’t. You know you’re not going to live forever. I just never thought I’d lose him at 65, and the thought of going on without him for several more years seems like a waste.”

Diana said she still doesn’t know how either of them were exposed. After testing positive, David was immediately hospitalized that next day with respiratory complications.