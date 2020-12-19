Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: 'He was my soulmate' — David Logan, 65

When Diana Logan and her husband, David Logan, first got sick with COVID-19 in late August, the couple expected they’d be able to recover with time.
But only Diana did.
David died Oct. 4 at 65 years old from the novel coronavirus — a disease that has killed more than a thousand Idahoans since the start of the pandemic in March. Prior to his death, he had spent more than a month in the hospital and about half of that time on a ventilator.
“He was a wonderful husband and a great father,” Diana said. “He was such a good man. He was my soulmate... I miss him every day.”
The pair met at Boise State University where they were both students, Diana said. They married in December 1978, and remained together for 42 years, having two sons and five grandchildren along the way.
Diana, whose family moved to Buhl when she was a teenager, said she expected to share at least another 20 years or so with the Boise native.
The couple told each other their “I love yous” via phone just before David was placed on the ventilator because she was unable to be in the hospital with him during his stay due to COVID-19 restrictions. Diana said she didn’t know it then, but it was the final time she would hear her husband utter those words.
Diana and the pair’s sons, Andrew and Matthew Logan, had the opportunity to sit with David on his final day. She said the nurses sat on one side of the hospital bed and the family on the other. All were in tears.
“We not only loved each other deeply, we were each other’s best friends,” she said. “We just had an easy, happy life.”
The couple retired five years ago, spending that free time traveling together in an RV throughout the country and the state. Prior to that, David worked as the Ada County director of operations, and Diana as a registered nurse with Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.
Diana said they had actually chosen to retire early — a decision she was incredibly thankful for, since it allowed them to create additional memories with one another, as well as with their family and friends, whom he loved to help.
“It was still cut too short,” she added. “You think you’re going to wake up and it was a bad dream, that he’s going to be here, but it isn’t. You know you’re not going to live forever. I just never thought I’d lose him at 65, and the thought of going on without him for several more years seems like a waste.”
Diana said she still doesn’t know how either of them were exposed. After testing positive, David was immediately hospitalized that next day with respiratory complications.
“We were the type who always wore masks all the time and had hand sanitizer in our car, you know. We didn’t think we took risks, so it’s like, how did we get it? But it just happens,” she said. “It’s not a hoax, and if one person dies — your husband, your loved one — you look at COVID differently. It can hit anyone.”
The 61-year-old said she finds herself frustrated, both as a former nurse and someone who lost a loved one to the illness, that some Idahoans continue to balk at the seriousness of the disease.
Diana said that denial is made worse when people blame age or any comorbidities for the person’s death, as if that justifies it.
“My husband wasn’t someone who was at the end of his life and this just topped him over. He was a very active man who enjoyed life, enjoyed his family. … He had a lot of good years left. His immune system just wasn’t able to cope,” Diana said. “You just don’t know.”
