Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: ‘He never tried to show off to anyone. He just sang in church and did his thing’ — Mike Doggett, 71

Mike Doggett was the music man of eastern Idaho. He owned Mike’s Music stores in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello.

More famously, Mike was part of one of the most beloved bands of 1960s Idaho: the Affection Collection. The band was formed by Mike and three of his best friends when they were 14. Known as one of “the heartthrobs of eastern Idaho,” he was able to pay his way through university with the money he made playing shows. The band’s rendition of “Apple Blossom Time” went to No. 1 on the charts in Idaho while he was still in college.

The Affection Collection played shows, mostly class reunions, up until his last days.

The Beatles were just starting to take off when Mike was a teenager. He was obsessed. Of course, in the days before Spotify and YouTube, it was harder to get a hold of sheet music. There was a local band that was known for performing the newest Beatles songs. Mike and a friend would show up to their shows with notebooks and pens. One would write down the notes while the other wrote down the lyrics. Then they would go home to their instruments and learn them.

“Their music was just like the Beatles: oldies stuff, surf rock, songs about cars and girls,” Mike’s son, Jeremy Doggett, said.

