Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: ‘He never tried to show off to anyone. He just sang in church and did his thing’ — Mike Doggett, 71

Mike Doggett was the music man of eastern Idaho. He owned Mike’s Music stores in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello.
More famously, Mike was part of one of the most beloved bands of 1960s Idaho: the Affection Collection. The band was formed by Mike and three of his best friends when they were 14. Known as one of “the heartthrobs of eastern Idaho,” he was able to pay his way through university with the money he made playing shows. The band’s rendition of “Apple Blossom Time” went to No. 1 on the charts in Idaho while he was still in college.
The Affection Collection played shows, mostly class reunions, up until his last days.
The Beatles were just starting to take off when Mike was a teenager. He was obsessed. Of course, in the days before Spotify and YouTube, it was harder to get a hold of sheet music. There was a local band that was known for performing the newest Beatles songs. Mike and a friend would show up to their shows with notebooks and pens. One would write down the notes while the other wrote down the lyrics. Then they would go home to their instruments and learn them.
“Their music was just like the Beatles: oldies stuff, surf rock, songs about cars and girls,” Mike’s son, Jeremy Doggett, said.
Support Local Journalism
Mike’s plan was to hit the road after high school and start touring. But then the Vietnam War hit. At that time, if you didn’t want to be drafted, you needed to go to college. There, he met his wife, Linda. After graduation, the two got married.
“He was humble,” his son said. “He had a lot of talent, but he never tried to show off to anyone. He just sang in church and did his thing.
“They could have been famous. But he was happier having a family.”
When Mike wasn’t recruiting his children as roadies, he was also a wonderful father.
“Mike loved his kids and grandkids and always made time to support them by attending their sporting events and musical performances,” his obituary said. “The entire family loved to hear their dad sing. Some of their earliest and fondest memories are of Mike and the band performing at various events such as car shows, dances, at the Fourth of July celebrations in Idaho Falls and most recently for class reunions.”
When Mike, 71, became ill, it happened quickly. He contracted COVID-19. A week later, on Oct. 28, he was gone.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.