Remembering 9/11: Observance takes place in Twin Falls this weekend

TWIN FALLS — Angela Johnson dreamed of people waving flags while standing on the Perrine Bridge. The year was 2020, and two weeks before another 9/11 anniversary.

Johnson, who had moved to Twin Falls just three years before, wasn’t about to ignore the idea of organizing a memorial to remember the events surrounding Sept. 11.

“I thought why not do something,” she said.

The pandemic had taken hold of the nation, and there was ongoing political strife. A memorial would leave Magic Valley feeling more uplifted and unified, Johnson thought.

“I bought 500 flags, not knowing what to expect,” Johnson said. As it turned out, 200 people, from friends and first responders, showed up on Sept. 11 to make her vision of waving flags come true.

It was the start of the annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial, and this time around, it promises to be bigger than ever. Sunday's events will take place near the Twin Falls Visitor Center starting at 2 p.m., with the observance concluding at about 7 p.m.

A giant American flag, boasting dimensions of 150-by-78 — that's feet, not inches — and weighing 400 pounds, will make a visit to Twin Falls thanks to the Utah-based organization Follow the Flag. The organization inspires patriotism with its displays, and has a motto of “Honor-Heal-Inspire.”

Residents had the chance to get a sneak peek of the flag Friday night before the Canyon Ridge High School varsity football game.

The flag will be unfurled Sunday afternoon over the Snake River Canyon west of the Perrine Bridge, suspended by a cable that will stretch between canyon walls. The flag will remain until Sept. 17.

"It will be one of the most beautiful places we've flown the flag," Follow the Flag co-founder Kyle Fox said. He was in Twin Falls Thursday helping install the cable at the canyon rim. He likened part of the effort to "kind of like setting up a shower curtain."

Fox has heard countless compliments from people since he started the organization in 2015. "I think one of my favorites was from a World War II veteran who said it was the greatest thank you from the country, ever."

Residents are invited to a Saturday morning service project at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, which will involve sprucing up the grounds and cleaning headstones. A "flag walk" at 5 p.m. will start at Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road and make its way to the visitor center.

Displays at the visitor center will remind people of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, of sadness and uncertainty, but the most important thing, Johnson said, is to remember how united the country became the day after the terrorist attack.

“9/12 is a memory of strength, unity and love,” Johnson said. Politics were put aside, “and we were just Americans, and community and neighbors.”

Johnson and co-founder Larae Saufley intend to keep the 9/11 memorial an annual community event and said it would be a good way for parents to teach their children about the events surrounding 9/11.

Just as what occurred on the first memorial, there will be more flag waving on the Perrine Bridge on Sunday. Pioneer Federal Credit Union has donated one flag for each of the almost 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, “so it is neat that everyone holding a flag will be representing someone,” Johnson said.

Another highlight will be the flyover of a pair of A-10 Warthogs from Gowen Field. The flyover is expected at about 3:30 p.m Sunday.

Most of the parking lot around the visitor center will be closed due to displays and food vendors, although handicapped parking will be available. Johnson urged attendees to park in other nearby parking lots. If parking on the east side of Blue Lakes Boulevard, participants should consider making their way to the visitors center via the Canyon Rim Trail. She also asked people to leave their drones at home.

Learn more about the event at Magicvalley911memorial.com.