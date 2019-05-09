TWIN FALLS — You might have seen him having lunch with the homeless. Or manning The Salvation Army’s kettle at Christmas for the Kiwanis Club. Or giving a disabled child a ride on a horse at Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.
Most recently, you might have seen the retired Vietnam veteran sitting at the bedside of a fellow veteran in hospice.
But you would have never ever seen Bob Rynbrand without his veteran’s cap proudly positioned on his head.
Bob, who made volunteering a full-time job, died suddenly April 25.
Retirement never quite fit into the 75-year-old’s life.
“He had been described as being ‘high on life,’” his wife, Chris Rynbrand, said Wednesday.
“He was grateful for the life he lived and for the talents and skills to be able to connect with people,” she said. “He was glad to be alive.”
And he made others feel the same.
“It was very important to him to ‘give back,’” she said. “He felt the reason he was on earth was to help his fellow man.”
Volunteering for Rising Stars was one of Bob’s favorite pastimes. Every time he was featured in a Times-News story about Rising Stars — which happened often — he had to put a dollar in the Kiwanis pot. And he paid happily.
He also enjoyed the friendly competition between the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs at Christmas.
“We have a great time with this competition...,” he said. “It’s terrific to ring the bell and say ‘howdy’ to everybody.”
But his most cherished position — the position he never stepped away from — was being a veteran.
Bob served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Conflict, an ocean-going minesweeper. The 172-foot minesweeper was built from the keel up — “out of wood, because we had to be non-magnetic,” he told the Times-News in a letter to the editor.
He retired in 1982 as a chief petty officer and afterward wore his veteran’s cap everywhere he went.
“I wear this cap so that any veteran will know I’m someone they can talk to,” Bob, then a volunteer for The Salvation Army, told the Times-News.
“It’s amazing how many veterans are in the lunch line every day who won’t talk to anybody. I come in here with my cap on, and they’ll talk to me when they won’t talk to anyone else.”
Bob was proud of the role he played as a veteran and even chided the Times-News in a letter to the editor for not covering the newly created National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
He spent the last few years of his life volunteering with Hospice Vision’s Veteran-to-Veteran Program.
“He spoke their language,” his wife said.
Times-News guest columnist Chris Huston captured Bob’s devotion to his fellow veterans just weeks before he died.
“...Bob can talk with soldiers about things no one else can. Not the spouse, not the kids, sometimes not even the pastor,” Huston wrote. “It’s because Bob understands what it was like. What it was really like. The smells, the panic, the sounds, the acrid taste of death hanging like a low fog in the air. The long stretches of boredom punctuated by moments of terror. The relief. The loss.
“Try as they might, family and friends don’t really understand,” he continued. “You can’t truly understand what you’ve never experienced.”
Chris Rynbrand agrees.
“That’s very true. Bob really believed it,” she said. “Unless you were there you really can’t understand. You can try to be empathetic, but you can’t understand.”
