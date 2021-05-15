Remains of Idaho sailor aboard USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor are identified, coming home

A U.S. Navy sailor from Shelley, Idaho, who was killed at Pearl Harbor can now be listed as “accounted for,” and his remains will be buried in his hometown.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley, was 19 and on board the battleship USS Oklahoma moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941, when his ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft — the surprise attack that launched the United States into World War II.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to capsize quickly. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Bradley.

Bradley’s remains were identified through a project of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

I first learned about this project in March after reading the obituary of William Eugene Blanchard, whose grandson Chris Blanchard lives here in Boise.

William Eugene Blanchard was also on the USS Oklahoma, and his remains were identified in January and subsequently returned to his family for a proper burial.