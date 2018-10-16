GOODING — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors plan to begin work this week to rehabilitate several flood-damaged areas of the Gooding Diversion Flood Reduction Project, located on the Little Wood River in Gooding County.
The corps’ Walla Walla District awarded a contract to Sound & Sea Technology Inc., of Lynnwood, Wash., for $372,838 to repair the safety way diversion structure and bank channel, which were damaged by flooding in 2017. The work will require about a month to complete.
While contractors are using heavy equipment and trucks, the public is asked to avoid using the private-property access road along the channel and remain at least 50 feet away from work areas.
The corps prepared an environmental assessment and issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for this rehabilitation project. Those reports are available at usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental-Compliance.
For more information, go to nww.usace.army.mil/Missions/Flood-Assistance.
