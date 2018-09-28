Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Intermountain Gas Co file
Intermountain Gas Co.'s facility is shown July 26, 2016, in the Crossroads Point Business Center near Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — Rates for Intermountain Gas Co. customers will decrease by an average of 10.2 percent beginning Oct. 1 after state regulators approved the company’s annual purchased gas cost adjustment proposal.

The adjustment is the variable component of natural gas rates that can be adjusted each fall to reflect changes in the costs of purchasing gas from suppliers.

The decision by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission calls for returning to customers approximately $24.5 million — a 10 percent decrease to residential rates, or $4.12 per month based on average consumption and weather.

Commercial or general service customers will see a reduction of 11.9 percent on average, or $21.89 per month.

Rates will increase for some industrial customers, however. Those in the T-3 class, Interruptible Distribution Transportation Service, will see a 6.84 percent increase. Customers in the T-4 class, or Firm Distribution Only Transportation Service, will see a 2.3 percent increase.

All documents related to this case can be reviewed at puc.idaho.gov/fileroom/cases/summary/INTG1802.html.

