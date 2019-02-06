BOISE — Registration is open for the 2019 Serve Idaho Conference at Boise State University. Its theme will be “Giving Back Unites.”
The conference — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 27 in the Jordan Ballroom at the BSU Student Union Building — is designed for nonprofit and volunteer management professionals and AmeriCorps directors and members. Workshops, speakers and networking sessions are also ideal for anyone who wants to collaborate and build resilient communities through volunteerism and service.
Idahoans Luke Mickelson and Stephanie Taylor-Silva will be keynote speakers.
Mickelson founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace after spending 18 years as a working professional. He left his job, where he’d been promoted, to give full-time attention to his organization that builds and delivers bunk beds for children in need.
Taylor-Silva is an AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America — VISTA — for the Idaho Department of Correction’s Free2Succeed community mentor program. It’s her way of giving back to the organization she credits with saving her life when she served time there. The program matches recently released offenders with community mentors who assist in creating support systems and finding employment to decrease recidivism in Idaho.
A limited number of student and AmeriCorps scholarships are available; applications are due Feb. 20. Early registration offers a discount and closes Feb. 22. Registration closes March 19.
Scholarship applications, registration and detailed conference information can be found at ServeIdaho.gov.
