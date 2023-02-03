TWIN FALLS — Calling all artists.

It’s time for artists young and old to enter the Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, the annual art contest that takes place each year, featuring hundreds of pieces of artwork that are put to a public vote as they are displayed in businesses and public spaces of Twin Falls.

And this year there is an added incentive to enter, as total prize money has increased to $55,000, compared with $44,000 in last year’s event.

The grand prize winner will pocket $15,000, second place $6,000, third place $3,000 and fourth place $1,500.

Additionally, prize money will be awarded to the best in show, and second, third and fourth places in each category that has a minimum of 10 entries. Previously, only the best-in-show included prize money.

Anonymous donors have made the extra cash awards possible, said Melissa Crane, executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council, which hosts the event.

“We are excited about it,” Crane said.

The deadline to enter is April 2.

Artists can register at the event's website, magicvalleyartandsoul.com, and business owners wanting to host artwork can register at the same website.

“We have a new website to get things going,” Crane said.

Adult artists have 19 categories to choose from — ceramic, woodwork, acrylic and water media are a few of the options.

The categories can seem broad, considering all the “incredible” things an artist can create with a particular medium, Crane said.

“That lends itself to an artist’s interpretation of how that work would fit into that category,” she said.

The “uncategorized” option is available when an artist feels their creation "doesn’t fit neatly into the other categories,” Crane said.

Art & Soul, in its 13th year, will take place from June 9 to July 1, and the public is encouraged to view the artwork and vote on their favorites. It’s the biggest show based on this format in the Northwest.

More than 198 adult artists participated in the event last year, coming from 38 Idaho cities and 16 states — and from Mongolia. Seventy children took part in the youth contest.

The magic behind Art & Soul, Crane said, is that “it’s an arts appreciation endeavor under the guise of an arts contest,” she said.

Crane said the show offers a way for the public to “fall in love” with new styles, new mediums and new artists.

In addition, artists are required to provide a statement about their work, which can give art lovers additional insight.

“The storytelling can give you a better understanding of each piece,” she explained.