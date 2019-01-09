Try 1 month for 99¢
Emma Weir, 9, uses the Herrett Scope in the Centennial Observatory to look at the Capella Star on April 29, 2017, during the International Astronomy Day event at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for the Herrett Center for Arts and Science’s STEAM Camp-in on March 15. One hundred students in third, fourth and fifth grades will experience a night of fun and learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The camp-in includes a STEAM-based workshop, the wacky science of Dr. Picklestein, a sneak preview of the new planetarium show "Beyond the Sun," telescope-viewing in the Centennial Observatory, a group scavenger hunt in the museum galleries and a night of camping among the museum exhibits.

Snacks will be provided during the evening, and a light breakfast will be served the next morning.

STEAM Camp-in registration forms can be found at the Herrett Center front desk or at herrett.csi.edu/exploreherrett.

Registration is $50 per camper and closes March 2. This camp runs on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more information, call Kindy Combe at 208-732-6664 or email kcombe@csi.edu.

