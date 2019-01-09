TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for the Herrett Center for Arts and Science’s STEAM Camp-in on March 15. One hundred students in third, fourth and fifth grades will experience a night of fun and learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The camp-in includes a STEAM-based workshop, the wacky science of Dr. Picklestein, a sneak preview of the new planetarium show "Beyond the Sun," telescope-viewing in the Centennial Observatory, a group scavenger hunt in the museum galleries and a night of camping among the museum exhibits.
Snacks will be provided during the evening, and a light breakfast will be served the next morning.
STEAM Camp-in registration forms can be found at the Herrett Center front desk or at herrett.csi.edu/exploreherrett.
Registration is $50 per camper and closes March 2. This camp runs on a first-come-first-serve basis.
For more information, call Kindy Combe at 208-732-6664 or email kcombe@csi.edu.
