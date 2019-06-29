TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA will soon host the inaugural Warrior Strong Kids Run for youth ages four to 13. There will be a quarter-mile run for children ages 4 to 6, accompanied by a parent, and a mile run incorporating 15 to 20 obstacles for children ages 7 to 13 to conquer.
The run will start at 9 a.m. July 20 at Vista Bonita Park on El Camino Avenue in Twin Falls. Park at Swensen’s Market, 991 Washington St. S.
Race shirts are guaranteed to the first 100 participants registered by Saturday. The cost is $30 per child through July 19 and $50 on race day.
Register in person at the YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls, or go to ymcatf.com and click on Warrior Strong Kids Run.
“The YMCA is all about giving children a chance to commit, achieve and gain confidence,” Randy Wastradowski, Magic Valley YMCA CEO, said in a statement. “One of our goals is to get our youth outside and moving while giving them a chance to test their physical and mental boundaries. We hope to spark a love for outdoor adventure away from screens.”
