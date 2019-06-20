TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA will offer programs for school-aged children this fall in Twin Falls and Jerome to keep youth active, busy and engaged during out-of-school time.
Financial assistance is available to those in need. The Magic Valley YMCA after-school program is also state-licensed and ICCP approved.
The YMCA after-school program will kick off the 2019-2020 school year with three locations:
- The YMCA facility at 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls — directly serving Morningside, Bickel and Lincoln elementary schools and others who can provide transportation to the site
- Oregon Trail Elementary School at 660 Park Ave., Twin Falls
- Jefferson Elementary School at 600 N. Fillmore St., Jerome — serving all of Jerome School District with transportation provided to the site from Horizon and Summit Schools
The program is open to students in afternoon kindergarten through the fifth grade. For more information on cost and a specific location schedule, call 208-733-4384, ext. 102, or email leslie@ymcatf.com or go to ymcatf.com.
