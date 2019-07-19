KETCHUM — Register today for the Sun Valley Institute’s fifth annual Sun Valley Forum on resilience Tuesday through Friday at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum.
The event will feature several hundred global leaders and innovators — from the grassroots doers to high-level influencers — from government, business, philanthropy, media and the arts. The goal is to accelerate action to build a healthy, secure and thriving world.
The student, educator and nonprofit full forum pass costs $250. It includes the following:
- All forum program sessions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
- Lunch on Wednesday and Thursday
- Adventure Day at the lake
To see all prices and to register, go to sunvalleyforum.com/register-2019.
The Sun Valley Institute first convened the Sun Valley Forum in 2015 to accelerate the global transformation to sustainable, equitable, secure and resilient economies and communities. In a time of great environmental, political and economic change, resilience is vital.
The annual forum gathers hundreds of leaders and innovators from investment, policy, business, nonprofits and academia to share strategies, broaden thinking and spark new partnerships. The event showcases cutting-edge, scalable solutions in plenary addresses and interactive breakout sessions to help build relationships for ongoing collaboration.
Nestled in the beautiful Sun Valley area and surrounded by five mountain ranges, attendees will learn and be inspired while connecting in the theater and meeting rooms, on nature trails, by the river and around the dining table.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.