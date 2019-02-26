Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLEY — The ninth annual South Idaho Garden Symposium, "Find Your Green Thumb," will be from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at Morey's Steakhouse, 219 E. Third N., Burley. It will be presented by University of Idaho Extension Idaho Master Gardener.

Topics will include:

  • Greenhouse management
  • Nature knows best
  • Fertilizers and garden yields
  • Beneficial insects
  • New fun plants to try

There will be door prizes and a silent auction.

Early registration ends by 5 p.m. Friday. The cost is $30 general admission, $25 certified master gardener and $25 student with ID. Pay $40 at the door.

Registration includes lunch, snacks and goody bags for the first 100 people at the door.

To register, call Mitzi at 208-436-7184 or email mramsey@uidaho.edu or call Nikki at 480-236-8336 or email nikki.polson@gmail.com.

For more information, go to facebook@minicassiaMG

