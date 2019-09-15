Register for measles workshop by Wednesday

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Healthcare Preparedness Coalition will host its Hello Measles, My Old Friend workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 in Room 119 of the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building. Lunch will be provided.
As the title suggests, this year’s discussion will be about measles and other highly infectious diseases. The health director of Clark County, Washington, will speak on how they managed their recent measles outbreak. The Minnesota Department of Health will present its High Consequence Infectious Disease Toolbox for Frontline Health Care Facilities, and the National Ebola Training and Education Center will also participate.
You have free articles remaining.
Space is limited to 90 people. The registration deadline is Wednesday. To register or for more information, call Nelson Long at 208-737-5912 or email nlong@phd5.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.