{{featured_button_text}}
Register for measles workshop by Wednesday

Health care worker during measles outbreak.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Healthcare Preparedness Coalition will host its Hello Measles, My Old Friend workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 in Room 119 of the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building. Lunch will be provided.

As the title suggests, this year’s discussion will be about measles and other highly infectious diseases. The health director of Clark County, Washington, will speak on how they managed their recent measles outbreak. The Minnesota Department of Health will present its High Consequence Infectious Disease Toolbox for Frontline Health Care Facilities, and the National Ebola Training and Education Center will also participate.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Space is limited to 90 people. The registration deadline is Wednesday. To register or for more information, call Nelson Long at 208-737-5912 or email nlong@phd5.idaho.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments