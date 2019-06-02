{{featured_button_text}}
Kindergarten readiness

Children assemble a floor puzzle with the assistance of Aracely Mata during the Kindergarten Readiness Program free-play time.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — A free six-week summer program to help children get ready for kindergarten will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 2 to Aug. 8, with the exception of July 4. It will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Parish Hall behind St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at the corner of Sixth and I streets in Rupert.

The program will emphasize getting children ready to enter kindergarten in the fall — particularly those children who may not have attended preschool, Head Start or migrant education programs or who come from families where English is a second language. However, all children entering kindergarten are welcome.

This is the seventh summer for the Kindergarten Readiness Program which is meant to supplement rather that supplant other programs in the area. Children will learn or review such basic skills as colors, shapes, numbers and letters. Activities will enhance small and large motor skills, listening skills and vocabulary development. A former kindergarten teacher and bilingual para-professionals staff the program.

To register a child, call Sandra Macias at 208-431-0027 or Barbara Ward at 208-678-4490.

